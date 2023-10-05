Caitlyn Jenner 'Regrets' Ex-Wife Kris Finding Out About Her Transition Through 'KUWTK' Execs: 'She Really Had No Idea'

"Why would you want to be married and have kids if this is what you wanted since you were a little boy?…Why would you not explain this all to me?" Kris questioned, though in Caitlyn's best-selling 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life, she had insisted her then-wife knew about her identity struggles.

"I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her ... This will always be a subject of dispute between Kris and me as to how much she could intuit about my gender issues. She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn. I told her I dressed as a woman, and she knew I did, because I did it several times in front of her after we were married," the conservative media personality claimed in her book.

The unclear truth behind the situation has become one of the main reasons why Caitlyn and Kris "really never talk anymore," as the former Olympian explained while promoting House of Kardashian during a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show This Morning.