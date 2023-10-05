Caitlyn Jenner 'Regrets' Ex-Wife Kris Finding Out About Her Transition Through 'KUWTK' Execs: 'She Really Had No Idea'
Kris Jenner was informed her ex-husband was becoming a woman before Caitlyn Jenner came clean about the transition herself.
The new bombshell documentary House of Kardashian reportedly highlights Caitlyn coming out as a trans woman in April 2015, while detailing how her family learned about the news.
"Kris first found out about Bruce transitioning from E! execs, although Bruce eventually spoke to Kris," a source with knowledge about the situation spilled to a news publication about Caitlyn, who formerly identified as Bruce Jenner.
E! was home to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and planned to include Caitlyn's transition in the reality show. In doing so, the shocking revelation was discovered by Kris before her former spouse talked to her about what was going on.
The exes were divorced prior to Caitlyn transitioning, though as the "one true love of Bruce's life," the former Olympian is eager to make amends, according to the insider.
"Caitlyn will always have love for Kris, and even after the divorce — which had nothing to do at all with transitioning — really has come to regret not talking with Kris personally first," the confidante confessed of the Fox News commentator, who shares Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, with the Kardashian matriarch.
"It hurt [Caitlyn] to learn that Kris found out from network execs," which in part lead to her decision to participate in the upcoming Sky Studios docuseries, in addition to her determination "to defend the incredible legacy and dynasty her family built."
"Caitlyn not only partook in the documentary to defend her family, but to set the record straight that Kris really had no idea — other than what [Kris] discussed in Vanity Fair," the source explained.
In July 2015, just a few months after Caitlyn revealed her transition to the public, Kris confessed her knowledge that the decathlon gold medalist was temporarily taking gender-affirming hormones in the 1980s, prior to when they had met.
"When I met Bruce, he told me that he had done hormones back in the early '80s. This was a conversation that took place in the early '90s. So, what he was telling me happened a decade earlier, and he never really explained it," Kris admitted at the time.
"Why would you want to be married and have kids if this is what you wanted since you were a little boy?…Why would you not explain this all to me?" Kris questioned, though in Caitlyn's best-selling 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life, she had insisted her then-wife knew about her identity struggles.
"I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her ... This will always be a subject of dispute between Kris and me as to how much she could intuit about my gender issues. She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn. I told her I dressed as a woman, and she knew I did, because I did it several times in front of her after we were married," the conservative media personality claimed in her book.
The unclear truth behind the situation has become one of the main reasons why Caitlyn and Kris "really never talk anymore," as the former Olympian explained while promoting House of Kardashian during a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show This Morning.
Page Six spoke to a source regarding Kris learning about Caitlyn's transition through E! executives.