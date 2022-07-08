'This Is Career Suicide': Wendy Williams' Jeweler Is Now Her Manager

Wendy Williams' former jeweler, Will Selby, is now her manager, trying to put together a $100 million podcast deal with zero experience.

“This is career suicide. After getting pushed out of her own TV show, Wendy should be working with the best in the business to try and make a comeback. Instead, she has hired the guy she bought earrings and rings from,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Wendy has always had questionable judgment about the people she surrounds herself with but hiring her jeweler as her manager has even shocked people who have known her for a very long time.”