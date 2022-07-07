You haven't heard the last of Wendy Williams! Though the star's long-running eponymous talk show has come to an end, her manager Will Selby revealed she's already in the midst of launching "The Wendy Experience Podcast."

The new project will be recorded from the mom-of-one's apartment, as evidenced by the official Instagram account, which shows the 57-year-old working on her MacBook while clad in pajamas.