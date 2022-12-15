Wendy Williams Carries Wig In Her Hand While Clutching Mystery Man's Arm During Night Out
Wendy Williams continues to raise eyebrows! The former host of The Wendy Williams Show was seen arriving back at her luxurious penthouse on Wednesday, December 14, in New York City, after a night out with friends, while clutching her wig in one hand and a mystery man in the other.
Williams, 58, wore a bright red puffer jacket, a graphic sweatshirt and her signature furry boots, with her caramel locks down as she made her way back into her home — all while hanging onto the arm of a anonymous male.
The night on the town comes days after it was revealed the media mogul obtained financial guardian Sabrina Morrissey to maintain her estate after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts earlier this year.
"Her accounts are now handled between the guardian, Ms. Williams and the court," an inside source said about the arrangement, which went into effect in May. "The court can eventually decide to give Wendy back full control over her accounts and end the guardianship — but that is up to the court."
Although she may have called in help to manage her fortune, Williams does "still have a voice and she still has a say" when it comes to her finances.
"This isn't like a Britney Spears conservatorship — this is a financial guardian. This is someone who is watching over her finances, who is making sure that the decisions that are happening with her accounts are in her best interest," the source explained. "When Wendy asks for something to happen, the guardian is making sure it is in her own financial best interest first. She doesn't have 100 percent control right now, that could all change depending on what the court decides."