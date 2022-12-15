Wendy Williams Carries Wig In Her Hand While Clutching Mystery Man's Arm During Night Out

Wendy Williams continues to raise eyebrows! The former host of The Wendy Williams Show was seen arriving back at her luxurious penthouse on Wednesday, December 14, in New York City, after a night out with friends, while clutching her wig in one hand and a mystery man in the other.

Williams, 58, wore a bright red puffer jacket, a graphic sweatshirt and her signature furry boots, with her caramel locks down as she made her way back into her home — all while hanging onto the arm of a anonymous male.