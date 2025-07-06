or
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Sues for $250 Million, Demands End to Guardianship

Photo of Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams' ex sued for $250 million to end her guardianship, fueling debate over her care.

By:

July 6 2025, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is making headlines after filing a staggering $250 million lawsuit to secure her release from what he describes as involuntary confinement, a news outlet confirmed.

Photo of Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter were married from 1997 to 2019.

On June 17, Hunter, who was married to the former talk show host for years, filed a federal lawsuit against her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, along with Wells Fargo and Lori Schiller, a Wells Fargo employee with whom Williams had previously collaborated.

In the legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Hunter details that Williams' financial accounts were suddenly frozen in early 2022.

He claimed, "This abrupt and unexplained action denied [Williams'] access to her secured credit accounts, assets, bank records, and personal finances, disrupted [Williams'] obligations under legally binding settlement agreements, and triggered legal exposure due to missed payments."

Photo of Wendy Williams
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams was placed under legal guardianship in 2022 due to concerns about her health and mental capacity.

The 52-year-old asserts that a doctor provided a medical opinion asserting that Williams, now 60, was unable to make her medical decisions and sent this letter to Schiller.

According to Hunter, "Lori Schiller, leveraging her position at Wells Fargo, made self-serving statements alleging that [Williams] had instructed Lori Schiller to do whatever it takes and go scorched earth if Lori Schiller perceived that [Williams] was being exploited."

The lawsuit also contends, "These fabricated instructions, which were known only to Lori Schiller, formed the cornerstone of the justification for Wells Fargo's filing of its guardianship petition, helping to conceal the true basis for intervening in [Williams'] affairs."

Photo of Sabrina Morrissey
Source: @Sabrina E. Morrissey/LINKEDIN

Sabrina Morrissey is Wendy Williams’ court-appointed legal guardian.

MORE ON:
wendy williams

Hunter argues that Williams did not receive an independent medical evaluation, timely notice of hearings, or the chance to actively partake in proceedings that led to the establishment of guardianship.

He stated, "[Williams] was not afforded an independent medical evaluation, timely notice of hearings, or the opportunity to meaningfully participate in the proceedings leading to the imposition of guardianship."

Consequently, Hunter claimed, "[Williams'] summarily restrictive guardianship was imposed in a secret proceeding with neither transparency or oversight nor adequate legal representation."

He further defended Williams, asserting that her medical team had not raised any concerns about her mental capability prior to the guardianship approval. Despite Williams' public objections, the guardianship was enforced, which Hunter disputes: "Sabrina Morrissey has disposed of a substantial portion of [Williams'] property, including selling [Williams'] New York City condominium on or about May 10, 2024, at a loss exceeding $1 million."

Photo of Kevin Hunter
Source: MEGA

Kevin Hunter claims Wendy Williams wasn’t properly evaluated or given a fair chance in the guardianship process.

Hunter also claimed the guardian "willfully refused to disburse funds from a college fund established by [Williams] for the explicit purpose of covering her son's college-related expenses, including housing."

He stressed that this refusal to honor [Williams'] pre-guardianship financial planning and intent caused significant distress and uncertainty for her son, leading to emotional turmoil and disruption in his educational pursuits.

The lawsuit demands $250 million in damages, citing Hunter's claim that Williams has lost up to $20 million annually in earnings, her $80 million estate and additional personal assets valued at $10 million.

For her part, Schiller previously told Page Six, "All I've done was follow the law to the tee, and I've been praised by Wells Fargo for all of my efforts."

TMZ has reported that sources close to Williams indicated she remains unaware of Hunter's legal pursuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Williams has suffered reputational harm and emotional distress as a direct result of the defendants' actions. Hunter is also seeking Williams' immediate release from involuntary confinement, an order to prevent the defendants from interfering with her access to legal counsel, property, and family along with demands to unseal the guardianship court records.

