Wendy Williams' Guardian Accused of 'Misusing Her Position' and Trying to 'Silence Criticism' in New Lawsuit
A+E and Lifetime filed a countersuit against Wendy Williams' guardian accusing her of attempting to stop their recent documentary from being released for selfish reasons.
According to court documents, the networks claimed Sabrina E. Morrissey filed her own bombshell lawsuit when she "realized that the documentary would question the quality of her own guardianship of" the ailing talk show host.
"Morrissey suddenly decided to try to ensure the documentary would never be released," the court filing read. "Thus, it appears that Morrissey is misusing her position as a guardian of [Williams] to silence criticism of her controversial and failed administration of [the guardianship]."
A+E also alleged that Morrisey "isolated [Williams] from her family, left her largely alone and unattended in her apartment, exacerbated her self-destructive behavior and mental decline and failed to prevent her use and/or abuse of alcohol."
"To [A+E’s] knowledge, Morrissey also did not seek to cancel or rescind the talent agreement until instituting this action on the eve of the documentary’s release," the lawsuit continued.
A source familiar with the situation also claimed Morrissey did not alert the networks about Williams' dementia during filming. The source further accused the guardian of planning to wait until the day before the four-part docuseries was set to air to reveal the television personality's diagnosis in order to "make the networks look bad."
"No one at Lifetime or the production company was aware of the diagnoses," the source noted. "Even Wendy’s family didn’t appear to know at the time."
As OK! previously reported, Williams was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia last year. In a recent court filing, Morrissey admitted that Williams is "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated" at this point in her life.
"In January 2022, after becoming aware of a pattern of disturbing events concerning [Wendy's] welfare and finances, Wells Fargo took the highly unusual step of initiating a guardianship proceeding on its own initiative in the Supreme Court of New York, New York County (the 'Guardianship Proceeding'), to seek the court appointment of an independent guardian for [Wendy's] financial affairs," the court documents said.
"We respectfully request that the Court grant Plaintiff’s motion for limited redactions to protect non-public information from the Guardianship Proceeding that has been placed under seal by the court overseeing that proceeding," they concluded.
