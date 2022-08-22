New Details: Wendy Williiams' Lawyer Claims Wells Fargo Went Behind Her Back, Tried To Coerce Her

Wendy Williams' former attorney is spilling the tea on an alleged heated argument she and her client got into with Wells Fargo days before the bank froze the embattled star's accounts.

LaShawn Thomas claimed she and her ex-client got into a scuffle earlier this year while at a Wells Fargo branch in Florida. While reflecting on Williams' ongoing battle with the bank, the legal mind denied there was any issue of "financial exploitation," which had been raised as a concern of the bank's in court documents filed earlier this year.