New Details: Wendy Williiams' Lawyer Claims Wells Fargo Went Behind Her Back, Tried To Coerce Her
Wendy Williams' former attorney is spilling the tea on an alleged heated argument she and her client got into with Wells Fargo days before the bank froze the embattled star's accounts.
LaShawn Thomas claimed she and her ex-client got into a scuffle earlier this year while at a Wells Fargo branch in Florida. While reflecting on Williams' ongoing battle with the bank, the legal mind denied there was any issue of "financial exploitation," which had been raised as a concern of the bank's in court documents filed earlier this year.
Thomas reportedly explained in an interview that she and Williams, at the time, couldn't get a hold of the radio jockey's bank statements, which were being mailed directly to her New York residence.
"I met Wendy at the Wells Fargo branch. We went into the Wells Fargo branch and we spoke to the branch manager," Thomas recalled of their January visit to the bank. "We told him what was going on."
Thomas continued, "Wendy said she wanted to get access to the accounts," but the manager told her, "'Well, we don't do that in the retail branch. That's the Wells Fargo advisors, let me see if I can get somebody on the line.'"
Thomas, who claimed Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 22, was also present at the bank because he wanted to set up online banking for his mom while she was in Florida, revealed the manager proceeded to call Williams' longtime advisor, Lori Schiller.
"He went into another room and had a conversation with Lori and came out," continued the lawyer, "He said Lori was willing to talk to Wendy, but that she doesn't want anybody else in the room when she talks to Wendy."
When Williams questioned why she couldn't have her attorney present for the call with Schiller, the former advisor, according to Thomas, said she would only talk to Williams one-on-one, and if she didn't agree, then there would be no conversation at all.
Williams, Thomas and Hunter Jr. reportedly left the bank having accomplished nothing.
As OK! reported, Wells Fargo froze Williams' access to her finances claiming she was being financially exploited and mentally unfit to handle her own affairs. Williams claimed her "disgruntled" former employee, referring to Schiller, had something to do with the situation, noting in March: "My thing is that I've been asking questions about my money, and when I began asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money."
"I want my money. This is not fair. And Wells Fargo has no questions and answers with regarding my money," Williams continued at the time, alleging Wells Fargo and Schiller were in cahoots, encouraging the legal guardianship so they could continue to steal money from her.
Despite Thomas' apparent efforts to help Williams get her money back, she claimed she was barred from being in contact with The Wendy Williams Show alum, explaining earlier this month in a statement: "To be clear, there was never a conflict of interest, the judge and Wells Fargo did not want me on the case because I couldn't be bought."
She continued: "I would never stand by and watch my client be taken advantage of so they did everything to get me out of the picture including threatening to report me to the Florida bar if I communicate with my client."
A judge ruled in May that Williams would regain access to her frozen bank accounts under the watchful eye of a court-appointed guardian, though it's been reported that she still does not have access.