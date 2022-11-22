Better Than Ever! Wendy Williams Glows During Chic Outing In New York City After Sparking Sobriety Concerns
Wendy Williams is looking better than ever!
On Monday, November 21, the embattled media mogul was glowing as she made her way to a NYC-set photoshoot for her highly anticipated podcast, "The Wendy Experience."
Williams, 58, appeared as chic as ever, rocking a sparkling jumpsuit covered by a black and white checkered coat that she paired with a dark leather handbag. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show seemed to be the picture of health as she wore a full face of makeup and let her straightened caramel locks flow in the breeze, though she clung to her bodyguard as she got into her vehicle.
The rare appearance comes three months after Williams checked into a rehabilitation center in Malibu to treat severe alcohol addiction. Despite returning to the Empire State only one month later, those closest to the former radio jockey feared she may not be fully sober.
"Wendy came out totally by herself. She was looking for people to party with," an insider revealed about Williams' strange attendance at a mid-October gathering with friends. "Wendy looked crazed and she was clearly there to party."
The Wendy Williams: The Movie producer, who has also battled lymphedema and Graves' disease, first sparked concern among fans over the summer after making several bizarre trips out of her penthouse where she seemed to be incoherent and exhibiting odd behavior.
Right before being admitted to the California treatment center, Williams was photographed looking frail as she hopped in a yellow cab to allegedly grab cigarettes and a handle of booze before heading back to her apartment.
Days later, the funny lady's representative, Shawn Zanotti, confirmed Williams was going to be spending a month in a facility for alcohol abuse.
"Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues. She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" Zanotti revealed in a September 14 statement. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Williams on her way to a photoshoot in New York City.