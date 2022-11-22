Better Than Ever! Wendy Williams Glows During Chic Outing In New York City After Sparking Sobriety Concerns

Williams, 58, appeared as chic as ever, rocking a sparkling jumpsuit covered by a black and white checkered coat that she paired with a dark leather handbag. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show seemed to be the picture of health as she wore a full face of makeup and let her straightened caramel locks flow in the breeze, though she clung to her bodyguard as she got into her vehicle.

The rare appearance comes three months after Williams checked into a rehabilitation center in Malibu to treat severe alcohol addiction. Despite returning to the Empire State only one month later, those closest to the former radio jockey feared she may not be fully sober.