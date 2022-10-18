Troubled Star Wendy Williams Plans To Open A Restaurant With Rosanna Scotto's Help

Talk show host, actress ... restaurateur? According to Rosanna Scotto, one of the owners of NYC's famed Italian eatery Fresco by Scotto, Wendy Williams is gearing up to enter the culinary biz.

"She loves the meatballs at Fresco and the last time I talked to her she’s like, 'OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going to help me open up my own restaurant,'" Scotto spilled in a recent interview.