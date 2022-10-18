Troubled Star Wendy Williams Plans To Open A Restaurant With Rosanna Scotto's Help
Talk show host, actress ... restaurateur? According to Rosanna Scotto, one of the owners of NYC's famed Italian eatery Fresco by Scotto, Wendy Williams is gearing up to enter the culinary biz.
"She loves the meatballs at Fresco and the last time I talked to her she’s like, 'OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going to help me open up my own restaurant,'" Scotto spilled in a recent interview.
"And I’m like, 'What, sister, you wanna take my people away to your restaurant?' I don’t know if she wants me to waitress or what," she quipped. "But she did tell me she wants to open her own restaurant and she wants me to help. If there is [a restaurant] from Wendy, it will be big competition but I love her."
The revelation comes one year after Williams, 58, had to take an indefinite break from her eponymous talk show due to health concerns, and in February 2022, it was revealed her show would be ending later in the year with Sherri Shepherd taking over the time slot with her own daytime talk series.
WENDY WILLIAMS HOSPITALIZED IN 2020 FOR 2 BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS DUE TO ALCOHOL ADDICTION
Since departing her program, Williams has been acting out, and as OK! reported, she began receiving treatment at a wellness center last month.
"Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues. She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" her attorney Shawn Zanotti stated. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."
An unnamed insider assured fans the TV star is "getting much better. She's gotten much better and she's stronger. She's more understandable and intelligible than she was."
When Scotto, 64, was asked for an update on Williams, she politely declined to give any details. "We are cool, but it’s hard for me to talk about her sometimes. I try not to," the news anchor explained. "When there’s something that I don’t really want to talk about on air I kind of excuse myself from it."
