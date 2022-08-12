Wendy Williams' Jaw Dropping Transformation: Photos
Wendy Williams' has gone through a complete transformation in the past few years. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show shocked fans recently while stepping out in New York City looking quite different than she ever has before.
The frail looking Williams was asked by photographers how she was doing, she bizarrely replied "Very well, thanks. Well, my American Express is broken, so I gotta take care of that."
"Where am I going. This is not where I'm flying," the former queen of radio confusingly said before turning around and heading back into the building.
As OK! previously reported, Williams' inner circle has been extremely concerned about her well-being as of late after claiming she's married to an NYPD officer named Henry and reportedly suffering memory problems. "Everyone around her knows she's out of it," an insider said of the media mogul.
"You can be on the phone with her, and she will ask who she's speaking to," another source added. "It's happening to everyone in her circle.
Williams manager William Selby came out in front of the marriage allegations insisting, "She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation. Wendy doesn’t wish to disclose details at the moment."
Scroll through the gallery to see Wendy Williams' shocking transformation:
Just a few years ago, Williams appeared full of life as she chatted into a mic and sat in her signature purple chair.
The former radio jockey looked much brighter in 2019 as she promoted her former talk show.
Williams appeared stunned while making her way out of her former show's building, as she repped herself on a t-shirt.
In her most recent outing, the Think Like A Man star appeared frail as she exited a building to a slew of photographers in New York.
Williams' eyes appeared to be bulging as she put on her best smile for the cameras that awaited her.