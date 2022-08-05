Embattled Former Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Suffers Memory Problems As Friends Worry She's Living 'On The Edge Of Reality'

Despite protests to the contrary from her reps, Williams insisted that she tied the knot with a New York Police Department officer named Henry, only two weeks after the daytime diva seemingly confirmed her singledom in a Zoom interview where she declared she "would love to fall in love" and "f***."

WENDY WILLIAMS' INNER CIRCLE WORRIED AFTER EMBATTLED STAR'S 'CRAZY' & 'UNNERVING' MARRIAGE CLAIMS

"Everyone around her knows she's out of it," the source spilled, referring to her recent unsettling public behavior. However, even more worrisome than her potentially lying about her love life, is her allegedly fading memory that supposedly leaves her needing to be reminded who people are from time to time.