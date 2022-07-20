Wendy Williams Lets Loose At Wild Strip Club Party, Sparks Even More Concern With Bizarre Behavior

Wendy Williams has been turning heads with her bizarre behavior — and it seems to only be getting worse.

In a TikTok video shared by an attendee of Williams' manager Will Selby's birthday party, Danny Ducez, The Wendy Williams Show alum was seen looking wide-eyed with her hair a mess at Queens strip club Starlet's. The shocking 16-second clip showed the television personality recording fellow club-goers as she and her crew sat in a booth to watch the adult performers.