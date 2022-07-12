Wendy Williams Declares She 'Will Never Get Married Again' Following Contentious Split From Kevin Hunter: 'I Know What I Want'

Since then, the New Jersey native has been focusing on herself, as she is currently dealing with some health issues.

Despite the setback, Williams, whose show ended in mid-June after 13 seasons, is moving onto her next adventure: a podcast called "The Wendy Experience."

"Yes, Will [Selby] and I are in partnership — Will did all of this for me. Will and I are partnership and the beginning of what we're going to do — podcasts will be with certain person and then we will continue podcasts, and honestly, I don't know what a podcast is. I can live for the rest of my life doing absolutely nothing, I can't wait to fall in love," she said in an interview.