Back In The Dating Game!Wendy Williams Admits She Wants 'To F**k' As She Continues Looking For Career Ventures
Love on the brain! As Wendy Williams grapples with the end of her eponymous talk show and works on solidifying future business endeavors, she is still making time to prioritize her love life — and from the sound of it, romance seems to be at the top of mind for the embattled television personality.
Pointing out that she is hoping to premiere a podcast titled "The Wendy Experience" in the near future, Williams told The Post via Zoom, "If I don’t do anything else, including podcast, I would love to fall in love," before blatantly admitting: "I want to f**k."
"Excuse me, I’m gorgeous. Can I f**k?" the radio jockey quipped.
This isn't the first time Williams touched on her love life after filing for divorce from husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, in 2019 following the bombshell news that he was expecting a baby with longtime mistress and now-fiancée Sharina Hudson.
"I can't wait to fall in love," she recently confessed in an interview, before saying, "there's no money in getting married, so I will never get married again. But to fall in love, I’ll probably have to go through 40 or 50 men before I find the right one."
And while she waits for her Prince Charming to walk through the door, Williams will continue to focus on her next career move after The Wendy Williams Show came to an end on June 17 following its 13-season run.
Explaining why she has an interest in podcasts, Williams pointed out to the outlet, "If you’re extremely famous like I am, [hosting a podcast] will make more money than being on ‘The Wendy Williams Show.'" There is no set date for the release of her podcast.
And with her TV days behind her, for now, Williams also expressed her interest in a new industry altogether. "I want to have a restaurant," she revealed, furthering that there is no set release date for when she plans to open the eatery, but when it opens, it will likely be a seafood-centric parlor located in New York City or her home state of New Jersey.
Williams' latest comments about her next moves come after a tumultuous year that saw her struggle with several health woes, and as a result, step back from The Wendy Williams Show in September 2021.
After several guest hosts filled in for Williams amid her waining health, the show's production company, Debmar-Mercury, announced Sherri Shepherd will be taking over the time slot starting in September with her own series titled Sherri — something Williams has made clear she is not on board with.