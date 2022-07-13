Love on the brain! As Wendy Williams grapples with the end of her eponymous talk show and works on solidifying future business endeavors, she is still making time to prioritize her love life — and from the sound of it, romance seems to be at the top of mind for the embattled television personality.

Pointing out that she is hoping to premiere a podcast titled "The Wendy Experience" in the near future, Williams told The Post via Zoom, "If I don’t do anything else, including podcast, I would love to fall in love," before blatantly admitting: "I want to f**k."