Wendy Williams Looks Shocked & Confused As She Returns To NYC Penthouse After Bizarre Rant
Wendy Williams appeared highly confused while making her way into her NYC penthouse.
The former daytime star was spotted with a shocked look on her face on Tuesday, February 28, before heading into her multi-million dollar home — mere hours after she went on a strange rant about her career at a pet store.
Williams, whose eyes were bulging as her mouth hung open when she saw the photographers, rocked the same all-black ensemble she wore while running her errands: a zip-up sweater, matching pants, her signature furry boots and a metallic Louis Vuitton bag.
The Think Like A Man star appeared to be having quite a hectic day checking off her to-do list ahead of her highly anticipated podcast launch, which will seemingly be taking her overseas.
"I'm shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California," she told one paparazzo at a Manhattan pet supply store. "I'm going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back."
The conversation suddenly took a bizarre turn when Williams added, "I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View. Stuff like that — I am formerly retired."
The outlandish rant comes after a trying period for the media mogul after multiple health issues and a stay in a Malibu rehabilitation facility last year. "She's been calling people saying like 'Hey, let's have dinner,' but she's acting like all this time hasn't passed,” an insider close to Williams explained of her current state. "When you finally do get her to give you an update about how she's been, she goes off into these tangents about being single, looking for love, and all this other stuff."
Now, Williams will have to put her focus into her work as she gears up for "The Wendy Williams Experience" podcast — which has yet to have a launch date. "Wendy is enthused to get out there and is building a product that is precise and exemplifies her and the needs of her fanbase," her rep noted in a statement. "All good things take time!"
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Williams making her way into her NYC home.