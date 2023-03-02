Wendy Williams Looks Shocked & Confused As She Returns To NYC Penthouse After Bizarre Rant

The outlandish rant comes after a trying period for the media mogul after multiple health issues and a stay in a Malibu rehabilitation facility last year. "She's been calling people saying like 'Hey, let's have dinner,' but she's acting like all this time hasn't passed,” an insider close to Williams explained of her current state. "When you finally do get her to give you an update about how she's been, she goes off into these tangents about being single, looking for love, and all this other stuff."

Now, Williams will have to put her focus into her work as she gears up for "The Wendy Williams Experience" podcast — which has yet to have a launch date. "Wendy is enthused to get out there and is building a product that is precise and exemplifies her and the needs of her fanbase," her rep noted in a statement. "All good things take time!"