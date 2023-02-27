Wendy Williams Says She's 'Formerly Retired' In Bizarre Clip Despite Gearing Up To Release New Podcast
Wendy Williams made some interesting statements while running errands over the weekend.
During a trip to pick up supplies at Petco for her cats in New York City, The Wendy Williams Show alum spilled some very strange details about her upcoming travel plans and what's in store for her revived career.
"I'm shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California," Williams, who dressed in an all-black ensemble with glossy hair and bright pink lips, told camera men as they followed her throughout her day.
"I'm going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back," she conveyed out of nowhere about her hectic schedule before strangely adding, "I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View."
While continuing the unhinged rant, the former daytime diva, who was sidelined from her namesake talk show in 2021 due to multiple health issues, casually noted, "Stuff like that — I am formerly retired."
If Williams ever was officially retired, she appeared to be prepping for her grand return in the past few weeks. As OK! previously reported, the former radio personality made a wild appearance at the famed Fresco by Scotto restaurant on Tuesday, February 21, while cameras were rolling.
"Basically it was a regular night . . . and then all of the sudden the Wendy Williams train arrived," an eyewitness recalled of seeing Williams and her team enter the building. “She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set . . . approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show.”
“One of the ‘scenes’ was Wendy having dinner with a friend. Wendy came into the dining room with her big personality waving at all the guests, like they were extras in her movie," the insider spilled.
The Think Like A Man star has also continued to tease her highly anticipated podcast, "The Wendy Williams Experience," following a difficult two years which saw her entering a rehabilitation facility and battling Graves disease.
"I can tell you that she's getting much better. She's gotten much better and she's stronger," an insider said of Williams' current health. "She's more understandable and intelligible than she was."
The Sun obtained the footage of Williams.