Wendy Williams Says She's 'Formerly Retired' In Bizarre Clip Despite Gearing Up To Release New Podcast

"I'm shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California," Williams, who dressed in an all-black ensemble with glossy hair and bright pink lips, told camera men as they followed her throughout her day.

"I'm going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back," she conveyed out of nowhere about her hectic schedule before strangely adding, "I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View."