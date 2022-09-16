Wendy Williams Hospitalized In 2020 For Two Blood Transfusions Due To Alcohol Addiction
Wendy Williams has been through quite a lot in the past five years. After divorcing her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., losing her namesake talk show and battling multiple health and addiction issues, it seemed as if things could not get worse for Williams.
However, it appears as if things did behind closed doors.
According to insiders, the former The Wendy Williams Show host underwent two blood transfusions in 2020 due to her worsening alcohol addiction.
According to the insider, things may have became so bad for the embattled host because her former manager, Bernie Young, was trying to keep everything under wraps to seemingly not ruin his client's career.
“I don’t think he understood the extent of what was going on, and I don’t think he wanted it to get out that she was not well, and he definitely didn’t want a 911 call like [what] happened a year later,” an insider revealed of Young.
“It was pretty much a mess. It was a mess,” the source emphasized of Williams, who recently checked into a rehab facility, New York apartment and living conditions. “She was in her robe, it was soiled, she was catatonic, she was in a very, very bad state. She was looking at the ceiling. She was just not responsive, but her eyes were open, but she was definitely in a catatonic state," adding that there was “a case of alcohol, open wine bottles and Ketel One" lying around her penthouse.
“We started clearing out a lot of liquor,” the eyewitness insider shared. “She’s going to die. She literally couldn’t stand up,” our source recalls. “She was just lying on top of the covers, and she needed 911 help, and [Young’s] like, ‘We’re not getting 911.'”
That's when Williams' ex-husband and her 22-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr urged her to seek medical help or the aide of her former sober coach Ron Clinton. “Kevin and Kevin Jr. were both saying, ‘Please, come on, mom. Let [Ron and his team] come up,” the source revealed. “Get some help.”
According to the outlet, friend DJ Boof was "the savior of her f**king life," in that moment after he drove the former radio jockey to the hospital where she stayed for four or five days and had “no recollection” of the events that took place.
“She was really, in my opinion, at death’s door. If we were not there that day, she would not be here. She would not have made it. If it weren’t for Kevin and Ron Clinton and his team, she wouldn’t have made it," the source explained.
“The focus is not on anything from her past. The only focus we have at this time is for Wendy to continue to strive at getting better and moving forward," Williams' representative Shawn Zanotti said. “Right now she is healing and working on the second part to her documentary and her podcast, she has several things that are demanding her attention right now and past gossip is not one of them.”
Page Six was the first to report on Williams two blood transfusions.