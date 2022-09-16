Wendy Williams Hospitalized In 2020 For Two Blood Transfusions Due To Alcohol Addiction

“I don’t think he understood the extent of what was going on, and I don’t think he wanted it to get out that she was not well, and he definitely didn’t want a 911 call like [what] happened a year later,” an insider revealed of Young.

“It was pretty much a mess. It was a mess,” the source emphasized of Williams, who recently checked into a rehab facility, New York apartment and living conditions. “She was in her robe, it was soiled, she was catatonic, she was in a very, very bad state. She was looking at the ceiling. She was just not responsive, but her eyes were open, but she was definitely in a catatonic state," adding that there was “a case of alcohol, open wine bottles and Ketel One" lying around her penthouse.