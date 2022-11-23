OK Magazine
Wendy Williams Causes Concern While Struggling To Walk Before First Public Appearance

By:

Nov. 23 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams needed a helping hand while en route to her first big public appearance post-rehab.

On Monday, November 21, the former daytime diva appeared a bit wobbly, forcing her to clutch the arm of a friend who guided her into an awaiting car that was headed to WBLS' annual Circle of Sisters event.

Despite looking unsteady, she looked fashionable in a sparkling jumpsuit that she paired with a black and white checkered coat.

wendy williams concerns fans struggling walk
Despite the rocky start, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show dazzled the crowd at the panel for her former radio station while giving a sincere thank you to the people who have supported her during the turbulent time in her life.

WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHAB

"These are tears of laughter, but also tears of sincere just thank you," she told the audience before revealing she's looking forward to the possibility of finding love again.

wendy williams concerns fans struggling walk
"I want him to already have kids. I want him to be some place around my age, maybe 10 years younger than me, maybe 15 years older than me, you know what I mean," Williams dished of what she's looking for in a partner.

BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWS

While talking about love, there appeared to be no mention of the NYPD officer named Henry, the man she claimed to have wed in August prior to entering a wellness facility for severe alcohol addiction.

wendy williams concerns fans struggling walk
Although Williams seems to be back in action, friends were alarmed by the media mogul's bizarre attendance at a gathering just one month prior.

"Wendy came out totally by herself. She was looking for people to party with," the insider close to Williams claimed. "This wasn't a situation where Wendy was coming out to catch up with friends. Wendy looked crazed and she was clearly there to party."

The Sun obtained the video of Williams holding onto her bodyguard while walking to her car.

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.