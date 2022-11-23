Wendy Williams Causes Concern While Struggling To Walk Before First Public Appearance

Wendy Williams needed a helping hand while en route to her first big public appearance post-rehab.

On Monday, November 21, the former daytime diva appeared a bit wobbly, forcing her to clutch the arm of a friend who guided her into an awaiting car that was headed to WBLS' annual Circle of Sisters event.

Despite looking unsteady, she looked fashionable in a sparkling jumpsuit that she paired with a black and white checkered coat.