Wendy Williams' Neighbor Meek Mill Claims TV Host Was 'in a Daze' Despite Her Not Having Dementia
A former neighbor of Wendy Williams shared a troubling story about the star in the wake of her claiming she does not have frontotemporal dementia.
Rapper Meek Mill lived in the same building as the famous talk show host in 2023 and took to social media platform X to share a worrisome tale.
“I used to think to myself like, 'Why is Wendy Williams sitting in the lobby iced out alone in a daze and it don’t look right when she getting picked up on god!'" he wrote, attaching a photo that showed Williams by herself, staring out the window of the lobby in their building looking disoriented.
Williams has been in a guardianship, which she describes as akin to being in “a prison.” As OK! reported, the former Wendy Williams Show star sat down with Charlamagne Tha God on his “The Breakfast Club” podcast on January 16. During the interview, Williams explained she was “trapped” in her guardianship, asserting she’s not “cognitively impaired” nor “incapacitated.”
Through the discussion, she explained how she isn’t allowed to even make medical decisions for herself.
“I asked the other day I said, 'Listen, my thyroid I want to go to the person I’ve been going to for years,’” a very coherent Williams shared. “She told me that I won’t be going there because my pills for my thyroid ... the pill I have for my thyroid is perfect. This is my life, people... this is my god d--- life.”
Williams spoke out again to Charlemagne Tha God on February 6, reasserting nothing is wrong with her.
“I don’t have frontotemporal dementia, you know what I’m saying?” Williams told him. “It’s disgusting. That is a very rare thing for anybody to have. You understand what I’m saying?”
Regardless of how lucid she has sounded in recent interviews, her lawyer Roberta Kaplan spoke out on January 16, insisting the public should not be fooled into thinking nothing is wrong with Williams. Kaplan went on to share her client has good days and bad days, adding that's why she sounded good on “The Breakfast Club.”
Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has taken a lot of heat as of late, especially with Williams' assertions about not being ill.
On February 5, Morrissey asked the courts to reevaluate her client’s medical condition, however, she does not believe there will be any different findings.