Wendy Williams' Neighbor Meek Mill Claims TV Host Was 'in a Daze' Despite Her Not Having Dementia

Williams has been in a guardianship, which she describes as akin to being in “a prison.” As OK! reported, the former Wendy Williams Show star sat down with Charlamagne Tha God on his “The Breakfast Club” podcast on January 16. During the interview, Williams explained she was “trapped” in her guardianship, asserting she’s not “cognitively impaired” nor “incapacitated.”

Through the discussion, she explained how she isn’t allowed to even make medical decisions for herself.

“I asked the other day I said, 'Listen, my thyroid I want to go to the person I’ve been going to for years,’” a very coherent Williams shared. “She told me that I won’t be going there because my pills for my thyroid ... the pill I have for my thyroid is perfect. This is my life, people... this is my god d--- life.”