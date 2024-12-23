or
Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Reveals His Mom Is 'Sober' and 'Wants to Come Home' as 'Isolation Is Killing Her' Amid Dementia Battle

Source: mega

Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., revealed his mom is 'sober' and 'wants to come home' amid her dementia battle.

By:

Dec. 23 2024, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., gave an update on his mom's condition shortly after the former was spotted in public at his college graduation in Florida.

"Today’s Insight: @topfloor_kev Kevin Hunter Jr. celebrated a monumental achievement by graduating from FIU with a degree in Economics. With his entire family in town to share this special moment, I had the privilege of capturing the love, pride, and joy they shared. As he sets his sights on law school, Kevin is determined to become the second lawyer in his family. Let’s wish him the best as he prepares for his upcoming LSATs and embarks on this exciting journey," one Instagram user captioned a video of the TV star, 60, joining her son at the big event amid her dementia battle.

wendy williams son kevin mom sober
Source: mega

Wendy Williams was recently seen at her son's graduation in Florida.

"It was truly heartwarming to witness the happiness of Wendy Williams and her family during such a memorable graduation week. Congratulations, Kevin — this is just the beginning!" the caption read.

In the comments section, Hunter Jr. wrote, "Thank you fam! Let's get her home!"

"While I'm here quick update on my mom. She's sober and wants to come home. We're fighting to make that happen because isolation is killing her faster than anything else," he continued.

As OK! previously reported, Williams was seen in Miami, Fla., on December 19 attending the ceremony in an electric wheelchair alongside her family members, her sister, Wanda Finnie, and her father, Thomas Williams.

wendy williams son kevin mom sober
Source: mega

Wendy Williams was seen in a wheelchair at her son's graduation.

Wanda previously revealed that the family had lost contact with Wendy, who was diagnosed with Graves’ disease in 2018, lymphedema and alcohol-related brain damage in 2019 and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

“The people who love her cannot see her,” Wanda said in a 2023 interview with People. “I think the big [question] is: How the h--- did we get here?”

wendy williams son kevin mom sober
Source: mega

Wendy Williams' guardian said the star is 'permanently disabled' in court filings.

Wanda also wondered why Sabrina was reportedly the only person with unrestricted access to Wendy.

“How is that system better than the system the family could put in place?” she asked. “I don’t know. I do know that this system is broken. I hope that at some point, Wendy becomes strong enough where she can speak on her own behalf.”

In recent court filings, Wendy's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, stated that the star is “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated,” as part of a legal dispute with A+E Networks over the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?

wendy williams son kevin mom sober
Source: mega

Kevin Hunter gave an update on his mom via Instagram.

The legal documents state, “This case arises from the brutally calculated, deliberate actions of powerful and cravenly opportunistic media companies working together with a producer to knowingly exploit [Williams]. FTD is a progressive disease, meaning that there is no cure and the symptoms only get worse over time.”

