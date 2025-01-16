Wendy Williams Claims She's Being 'Held Hostage' in Rare New Interview Amid Conservatorship Drama: 'I Feel Like I'm in Prison'
Wendy Williams is telling all about what's really going on with her conservatorship in a new, rare interview.
Williams — who sounded very coherent during the call — specifically stated she’s “trapped” in the conservatorship she’s currently in. Contrary to reports that surfaced, host Charlamagne tha God also confirmed Williams is “not cognitively impaired” and “not incapacitated.”
Although it was confirmed Williams could not say a ton due to legal reasons, her and her niece Alex Finnie said as much as they could during the interview, which aired on "The Breakfast Club" podcast.
During the conversation, Williams gave a specific example of how she can’t even make medical decisions for herself at all, sharing, “I asked the other day I said, 'Listen, my thyroid I want to go to the person I’ve been going to for years.' She told me that I won’t be going there because my pills for my thryroid ... the pill I have for my thyroid is perfect. This is my life, people… this is my god d--- life.”
“She hasn’t had a medical evaluation to see if her rights can be restored,” Finnie piped in.
Elsewhere in the chat, Williams broke down crying over possibly not being able to see her father when he turns 94 soon.
- 'Death To All Of Them': Wendy Williams Slams Jamie Spears, The Rest Of The Family Following Britney Spears' Shocking Court Testimony
- 'She Was Her Captive': Andy Cohen Claims Britney Spears' 'Creepy' Handler Would Not Leave Her Side During 2016 Interview
- Britney Spears Was 'Nervous About Speaking In Front Of The Judge,' But Wants 'Big Changes': Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I am exhausted thinking about what if I can’t see my dad for his birthday,” Williams said while getting emotional. “At 94, the day after that is not promised… my life is f------ up.”
Finnie then confirmed there may be some type of retaliation from the guardian — who Charlamagne tha God named as Sabrina Morrissey.
“She’s prepared for the fact that her phone may be taken away,” Finnie said.
This led Williams to break down again, asking the audience, “What if they take my phone? I won’t be able to talk to anybody.”
Earlier in the conversation, Williams reiterated she may not be able to see her father and confirmed she is basically a prisoner right now.
“I don’t know whether I’m allowed to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad,” Williams said. “That person that you talk about who is holding me hostage — I don’t know that she’s going to let me.” At another point in the interview, Williams shared she had to spend her own birthday alone for quite some time now.
“For the last three years I’ve spent my birthday by myself,” Williams stated. “I would rather spend my birthday by myself than open the door and spend my birthday with the people on this floor ... this is what is called emotional abuse.”
While Williams echoed similar sentiments during the bulk of the conversation, at one point she boldly stated, “I feel like I'm in prison. I am definitely isolated.”
Currently, Williams’ brother Tommy is selling “Free Wendy” merchandise in an attempt to raise funds to permanently move her from New York City to Florida, where much of her family resides. He is hopeful the money he raises will also end the guardianship.