Wendy Williams Claims She's Being 'Held Hostage' in Rare New Interview Amid Conservatorship Drama: 'I Feel Like I'm in Prison'

“I am exhausted thinking about what if I can’t see my dad for his birthday,” Williams said while getting emotional. “At 94, the day after that is not promised… my life is f------ up.”

Finnie then confirmed there may be some type of retaliation from the guardian — who Charlamagne tha God named as Sabrina Morrissey.

“She’s prepared for the fact that her phone may be taken away,” Finnie said.

This led Williams to break down again, asking the audience, “What if they take my phone? I won’t be able to talk to anybody.”

Earlier in the conversation, Williams reiterated she may not be able to see her father and confirmed she is basically a prisoner right now.

“I don’t know whether I’m allowed to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad,” Williams said. “That person that you talk about who is holding me hostage — I don’t know that she’s going to let me.” At another point in the interview, Williams shared she had to spend her own birthday alone for quite some time now.