Don't 'Let It Fool You!': Wendy Williams' Lawyer Claims She Is Suffering From Dementia After Ex-Talk Show Host Gives 'Lucid' Interview 

Wendy Williams is reportedly suffering from frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Jan. 17 2025, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

A very competent sounding Wendy Williams made a rare public appearance on “The Breakfast Club” on January 16 — but her attorney spoke out to reveal the TV star is still unwell.

Wendy Williams' lawyer explained she has good and bad days.

Roberta Kaplan, who represents the star, asserted the former talk show host still has frontotemporal dementia (FTD) — a neurological disease that is not curable. She explained this is why the New York court found her incapable of making “legal and financial decisions” for herself.

In terms of what made her sound so lucid on January 16, Kaplan explained Williams has some good days.

While Williams and her niece Alex Finney refuted she is sick during the podcast, her lawyer insisted to TMZ fans should not be fooled by what they heard.

Wendy Williams' lawyer said fans should not be fooled by what they heard on the recent podcast.

After appearing on the podcast, Williams spoke to Don Lemon on his “The Don Lemon Show” podcast.

“My life is ridiculous,” she explained to the former CNN host. “I’ve been with this guardian person for three years. For three years of my life… I’m isolated. I feel like I’m in prison. I can’t go out. All I can do is look at the window.”

Williams explained she is living in a New York City wellness facility but, when asked if she is "incapacitated," she responded, “H--- f------ no.”

Although Williams was always known on The Wendy Williams Show for being loquacious, she was cautious about “how much” she could discuss “without being punished.”

Wendy Williams explained she's not sure how much she can discuss 'without being punished.'

“I’m not in a good position,” Williams elaborated. “My life is screwed up. You know, this guardian mess is — please, look, I am isolated. I feel like I’m in prison. I feel like, you know, they’re trying to control me and everything that I do.”

During her discussion on “The Breakfast Club,” which OK! reported on, Williams made other shocking revelations, which included her only having $15 and alleging she is prohibited from access to the internet, both on her laptop and on an iPad.

Though she claimed she's dealing with “emotional abuse,” Williams declared she's not “cognitively impaired.”

She also shared her fears she will potentially be unable to see her father for his 94th birthday.

Wendy Williams is nervous she may not get to see her father for his 94th birthday.

Williams is currently under a guardianship of a woman named Sabrina Morrissey, which has been in place since May 2022.

“That person that you talk about who is holding me hostage,” Williams claimed of Morrissey.

Meanwhile, Williams’ brother Tommy started selling “Free Wendy” merchandise in an effort to raise funds to get her back to her family in Florida and out of the guardianship. A GoFundMe — entitled “Support Wendy Williams' Fight for Independence” — was also started by the book author's family. To date, over $14,000 has been raised in support of the cause.

