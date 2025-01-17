Don't 'Let It Fool You!': Wendy Williams' Lawyer Claims She Is Suffering From Dementia After Ex-Talk Show Host Gives 'Lucid' Interview 

Roberta Kaplan, who represents the star, asserted the former talk show host still has frontotemporal dementia (FTD) — a neurological disease that is not curable. She explained this is why the New York court found her incapable of making “legal and financial decisions” for herself.

In terms of what made her sound so lucid on January 16, Kaplan explained Williams has some good days.

While Williams and her niece Alex Finney refuted she is sick during the podcast, her lawyer insisted to TMZ fans should not be fooled by what they heard.