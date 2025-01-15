'Happy' Wendy Williams Is 'Self-Sufficient' Despite Her Ongoing Health Battle: 'She's Ready to Move to Florida and Live There Permanently'
Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams, who has been dealing with health woes, seems to be in a good place in her life.
“She’s still Wendy,” an insider shared of how Willams has been acting, regardless of her struggles. “Her conversations are just as rhythmic and her mindset is open.”
Explaining she is “content and happy to be with her family,” the source went on to call her “very self-sufficient.” Self-sufficient would be a marked change from what fans saw on 2024’s Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary, where Williams came off bitter, angry and very reliant on guardians for help.
After selling her New York City penthouse in 2024, the source went on to share Williams is planning a permanent move to Florida, which is where her family has been living. In the documentary, Williams' family wants her to reside in the Sunshine State so she can be closer to them.
“She’s excited and looking forward to moving,” the insider added.
In February 2024, Williams confirmed she had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023.
At the time, her representative explained her “diagnosis” allowed her to “receive the medical care she requires.” “The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” they added at the time.
When the documentary aired, fans were shocked to see Williams in the state she was in, as she was fighting with people who were allegedly trying to help her and unable to remember things about her childhood home. The miniseries also saw her reunite with family members she had not seen in some time, including her son.
While mostly reclusive since The Wendy Williams Show ended in 2022, Williams has been seen in public a bit more as of late. In December 2024, she attended her son’s college graduation. While there, she was seen using a mobility scooter, which the source explained to Us Magazine is something she uses “occasionally” to “get around” due to her “battle with lymphedema.”
Although the insider sounds positive about Williams, her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey, did not sound as chipper in November 2024. In a filing, Morrissey claimed Williams was “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated.”