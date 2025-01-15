'Happy' Wendy Williams Is 'Self-Sufficient' Despite Her Ongoing Health Battle: 'She's Ready to Move to Florida and Live There Permanently'

After selling her New York City penthouse in 2024, the source went on to share Williams is planning a permanent move to Florida, which is where her family has been living. In the documentary, Williams' family wants her to reside in the Sunshine State so she can be closer to them.

“She’s excited and looking forward to moving,” the insider added.

In February 2024, Williams confirmed she had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023.

At the time, her representative explained her “diagnosis” allowed her to “receive the medical care she requires.” “The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” they added at the time.