Wendy Williams Calls Herself 'Sexy' While Filming New Reality Show About Her Life
Feeling herself! Though Wendy Williams has sparked concern for her frail appearance as of late, she's insisted that she's been getting in shape at the gym.
The embattled television personality — who has struggled with a series of health and financial issues in the past two years — was recently filmed returning to her Manhattan apartment after her gym session.
In a video taken at the scene for her new reality show about her life post-The Wendy Williams Show, the former daytime diva said she looked "sexy" and has been "working out." After breaking a sweat, she was seen arriving back home in a light blue T-shirt with booty shorts and furry black boots, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.
Though Williams has not worked since her long-running series ended in June 2022, she has been teasing her podcast, "The Wendy Williams Experience," and is reportedly working on her own reality series.
Looking to turn her life into a show, the troubled star has been taping her recent outings, including her latest chaotic dinner at the swanky eatery Fresco By Scotto with both her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, and manager, Will Selby.
"Wendy is filming a reality show. She rocked up to New York celebrity hotspot Fresco by Scotto and had a producer hand out Non-Disclosure Agreements to patrons," a source told a news publication.
The 58-year-old rolled up to the eatery without a reservation, according to the source, and none of the staff knew she was coming in.
"It wasn't like this was pre-planned," they explained. "When you see the women on the Real Housewives, you see them just walk into places, but really production scouts out the restaurant in advance. They set it up, there are full permissions involved."
An eyewitness to the production candidly added: "This did not look like a crew hired by a network, this feels like a very homemade reality show."
News of her latest business venture comes shortly after OK! learned her friends are worried about her, with a source claiming she no longer spends time with her inner circle and goes on long rants about "being single."
When she does speak with her estranged pals, the source revealed it is never about work — as she still hasn't gotten her podcast off the ground — but rather about how she's "looking for love and all this other stuff."
The Sun obtained photos of Williams' outing and spoke to a source about her new series.