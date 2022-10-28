A Cause For Concern? Wendy Williams Raises Eyebrows With Strange Video Post-Rehab

Williams' fans quickly took notice of her strange state with one pleading in the comments section, "Still struggling with coherent sentences, like ‘follow the follow’!? Ditch these people in New York and go live quietly with your family in Florida and heal."

"What does 'follow the follow' mean? Why not just show a video of her talking clearly without all the distractions?" another concerned user wrote, while an additional person noted, "As much as I love you and really wanna see you back in action, my prayers and thoughts of you getting 100%, even 90% better mentally and coherently is far more important than seeing or hearing you back on TV or radio."