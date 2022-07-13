Wendy Williams Slams End Of Her Talk Show: 'There Was Nothing I Liked'
Wendy Williams was far from pleased with the end of her long-running series.
"There was nothing I liked about the [the final episode of] ‘Wendy Williams Show,'" the embattled host, 57, declared.
When asked by The Post why she failed to make an appearance during the June finale, much to the dismay of her fans, Williams said: "[Debmar-Mercury] didn’t ask me to do that, so I didn’t. I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, ‘Eek!’”
Williams also pointed out that she felt the producers' decision to close the show without her was a clear misstep on their end, though she has no ill will towards them. "Debmar-Mercury, in my opinion, should have done it with [me], not these other people on ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’” said the star, adding, "Except for Fat Joe."
“I love him,” Williams gushed of the musician who served as guest host multiple times during the daytime diva's absence. “He’s my favorite.”
Williams' eponymous talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, which amassed a series of Emmy wins, came to an end on June 17 at the hands of production company Debmar-Mercury, months after the radio jockey stepped back from her famed purple chair due to several health woes.
The last episode was emceed by recurring guest host Sherri Shepherd, who first stepped in for Williams in February and is now taking over her show's time slot with her own series, Sherri, starting in September.
Shepherd's recurring role as host of The Wendy Williams Show led to drama between the ladies, with Williams blatantly shading the comedian's upcoming talk show, making it clear she has no interest in watching Sherri.
Tension between the ladies came to a head in May when Williams said during an interview with Fat Joe: "I know what she'll be doing and that's not really my thing," of Shepherd's upcoming talk show.
In response, Shepherd made sure to subtly hit back at Williams while declaring she wasn't "mad" at her for the dig. "She's going through a lot," Shepherd told her Instagram followers at the time. "I would say that everyone should be praying for Wendy right now."
"I'm really truly concerned for her because I don't feel like there's anybody over there protecting her," Shepherd continued of her frenemy, who also battled it out with Wells Fargo earlier this year after the bank froze her assets. "But I'm not mad at Wendy because she won't watch my show."