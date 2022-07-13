Wendy Williams Slams End Of Her Talk Show: 'There Was Nothing I Liked'

When asked by The Post why she failed to make an appearance during the June finale, much to the dismay of her fans, Williams said: "[Debmar-Mercury] didn’t ask me to do that, so I didn’t. I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, ‘Eek!’”

Williams also pointed out that she felt the producers' decision to close the show without her was a clear misstep on their end, though she has no ill will towards them. "Debmar-Mercury, in my opinion, should have done it with [me], not these other people on ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’” said the star, adding, "Except for Fat Joe."