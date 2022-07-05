However, Williams pointed out she was not in that moment in a wheelchair and was in fact standing up, seemingly hinting that she's slowly on the road to recovery.

Despite Williams quipping that she was doing "better" than the person interviewing her, the 57-year-old's speech was noticeably not what it used to be, with her chaotically rambling throughout the interview.

Fans weren't the only ones who noticed a change in Williams' behavior. OK! reported last month that she also has her friends worrying, with one concerned pal spilling after an interaction with her: "Wendy seemed really confused and out of it recently. She wasn't following along, and she wasn't making a lot of sense."