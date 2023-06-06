Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Claims She's 'Being Taken Advantage Of' as Former Talk Show Host's Health Worsens
Wendy Williams' son is opening up about his mom's well-being.
In a new interview, Kevin Hunter Jr. spoke out about the former talk show host's substance abuse and ongoing health battle while expressing that he's fearful of the people she's currently surrounding herself with.
"I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to," the 22-year-old alleged of Williams. "As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I'm making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing. Because eventually, she's going to realize the craziness that's been going on."
"What's been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion, that should not be a priority at all," Hunter Jr. explained of his mom — who was sidelined from the defunct The Wendy Williams Show in 2021 due to her mounting health woes. "And whoever has been hired — they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better."
The college student also commented on the media mogul's battle with alcoholism after she spent time in a Malibu rehabilitation center last year. "There are a lot of people who are very aware that there is an issue with her drinking, and how that issue may be helped, but I think these people are taking advantage of it while allowing it to play out to make it look like they aren't causing the issue," Hunter Jr. said.
"They had her in a position where she was agreeing to a lot that she shouldn't have. When I heard that, that turned me off," he added, before noting that he felt the people around her are thinking, "okay, she's alone now. Let's try to see how we can make her act the way we want her to act, or if we can kind of control the rate at which she's handling herself.'"
"If they aren't providing it, they are definitely enabling a type of personality and giving her the green light to drink," Hunter Jr. alleged.
