Wendy Williams Is 'Gearing Up' For Secret Filming Project After Long Career Break, Rep Spills
Wendy Williams has a brand new project in the works — and according to her publicist, it is "definitely not a reality show."
The former talk show host has been sparking rumors of a potential new career move for months, from announcing her yet-to-be-released podcast to teasing her return to television.
"After taking a long break, Wendy feels some of the best days of her life were in media," rep Shawn Zanotti dished on Friday, April 14. "She has been in media since her early 20’s and wants to return to what she loves."
"Yes, Wendy is filming," she added. "Yes, she is gearing up for something and the specifics of that can’t be disclosed as of yet."
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled that the 58-year-old was branching out to reality television with her own show centered on her life after she was allegedly spotted being followed by a film crew at a New York restaurant.
However, a source spilled the crew didn't look like they had been "hired by a network" and that it didn't look like it was "pre-planned" because a producer was handing out Non-Disclosure Agreements to patrons at the upscale eatery.
"Basically it was a regular night . . . and then all of the sudden the Wendy Williams train arrived," a separate eyewitness gushed of the surprise sighting. "She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set . . . approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show.”
This comes soon after Williams was rumored to be planning a bombshell move to Los Angeles, Calif., after an insider claimed she was rushing to sell off "all her belongings." But Zanotti quickly assured fans that the mother-of-one was simply doing some "spring cleaning."
"This is what people do this time of year. It's a new chapter for Wendy and she wants new things," she explained. "This is a common gesture people do and Wendy is no different... it is out with old and in with the new."
Zanotti spoke with Page Six on Williams secret filming project.