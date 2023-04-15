Wendy Williams Is 'Gearing Up' For Secret Filming Project After Long Career Break, Rep Spills

As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled that the 58-year-old was branching out to reality television with her own show centered on her life after she was allegedly spotted being followed by a film crew at a New York restaurant.

However, a source spilled the crew didn't look like they had been "hired by a network" and that it didn't look like it was "pre-planned" because a producer was handing out Non-Disclosure Agreements to patrons at the upscale eatery.

"Basically it was a regular night . . . and then all of the sudden the Wendy Williams train arrived," a separate eyewitness gushed of the surprise sighting. "She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set . . . approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show.”