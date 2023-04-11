Wendy Williams Spotted With Her Estranged Father & Brother In Miami As Cameras Roll For New Project

The silent treatment from the daytime diva was especially hard for the Williams' patriarch. "Wendy hasn't been in communication the way we anticipated. Everybody's able to kind of shrug it off, but it's painful when it comes to her father, it's painful," Tommy claimed in a November 2022 interview. "I think it's necessary for her to see him and let him know what her status is, but she doesn't communicate with him."

"He's 92 in February, and he's in great shape, but she's really missing out, he continued. "It is more painful because this is the month of our mother's passing, and now she hasn't progressed with her relationship with her father. I can't understand it. It's really Wendy's loss."

The Sun reported that cameras were rolling during Wendy's family outing.