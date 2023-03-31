Wendy Williams 'Seems So Unwell' As She Frantically 'Sells All Her Belongings' For Spontaneous Move To L.A.: Source
Wendy Williams wants to travel light if she decides to jet set off to Los Angeles for the next chapter of her life.
Several sources have revealed the talk show star is attempting to sell her furniture, clothes and even prized possessions from her $3 million penthouse apartment in New York City before she potentially makes the move to the West Coast within the next few weeks.
"She was asking how to sell her stuff with ‘The Real Real,’ but I don’t think she’s actually moving to Los Angeles," an insider dished to a news publication on Friday, March 31, after chatting with some of Williams' pals.
"She seems so unwell," the source noted of the 58-year-old — who spent time at a Malibu-based rehabilitation center last year in an effort to receive treatment for alcohol addiction.
Williams not only wants to get out out Manhattan, but she wants to do so fast, as another insider close to the television personality explained the New Jersey native is eager to head to Los Angeles at some point in early April.
"Wendy has been calling people asking them to help sell all her stuff," the second source spilled to an additional news outlet.
"She is asking for recommendations on places that can sell furniture for you," they added, noting that one of the items up for grabs is Williams' famed purple chair she would sit in while filming some of her highly controversial "Hot Topics" chats from inside her lavish apartment.
As for why Williams is so eager to head to Hollywood, the iconic broadcaster simply "wants to do new projects," entertainment reporter Delaina Dixon explained during an episode of Rob Shuter's "Naught But Nice" podcast on Tuesday, March 28.
"She definitely is trying to move to Los Angeles. She wants to be there, basically within the next two to three weeks and she wants to get back on television. That's where she was comfortable," The Gossip Table star continued after running into Williams on Friday, March 17.
"Now, of course, I made the suggestion that we'd love to see her on a reality show just to see how she is putting her life back together as a single woman, what her next projects will be, but we'll see what happens if she does one," Dixon concluded.