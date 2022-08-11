Wendy Williams Suffers 'Jekyll and Hyde' Mood Swings As Health Issues Rage On
As rumors swirl that ailing talk show host Wendy Williams is suffering memory loss, a source spills the 57-year-old is also said to be experiencing severe mood swings that make her impossible to work with at certain times of the day.
"People who deal with Wendy understand that you have to speak to her in the morning to have a productive conversation," an insider who is reportedly close with Williams spilled in a recent interview.
"The Wendy you get in the morning is friendly, alert and coherent," the insider added. "The Wendy in the afternoon is not as nice of a person. She is quick with you and will hang up on you if she doesn't like the way the conversation is going."
"The conversations from the afternoon onward are generally unproductive, but in the morning, Wendy is a breeze," the insider continued. "It's like Jekyll and Hyde."
Another insider shared that Williams' team has learned to schedule things in the morning, careful not to change up the routine too much, noting that "when you do need to deal with Wendy in the afternoon, she's more often than not incoherent", adding she can be "borderline belligerent" later in the day.
As OK! previously reported, the former radio DJ was spotted out and about in New York City looking frail and acting confused about where she was supposed to be.
When she was asked how she was feeling by paparazzi, she puzzlingly replied, "Very well, thanks. Well, my American Express is broken, so I gotta take care of that," before adding, "Where am I going? This is not where I'm flying."
This comes soon after sources revealed that Williams is reportedly experiencing concerning memory issues.
"Everyone around her knows she's out of it," the source dished, referencing her recent bizarre behavior, from insisting she is married to a police officer to her odd interviews.
"You can be on the phone with her, and she will ask who she's speaking to," another sourced explained. "It's happening to everyone in her circle."
The Sun was first to report the insider's opinions on Williams' mood swings.