New Flames AlertDid Wendy Williams Secretly Tie The Knot?
So is it Mrs. Wendy Williams now? The former daytime diva claimed she is once again a married lady after secretly saying "I Do" to a man named Henry, an NYPD officer — but her rep is now saying she spoke too soon.
Williams called Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee to share the shocking news, and while she didn't disclose further details about their apparent nuptials, she was reportedly thrilled to gush over her new man to her good friend.
Recalling the conversation with his troubled friend on Tuesday, August 2, Lee recounted Williams told him she got hitched "last week."
Since Williams' shocking claim to her long-time pal, her manager, William Selby, explained, "That’s inaccurate," rather offering, "She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation."
Despite seemingly being on cloud nine in the romance department, Williams, 58, is still dealing with financial stress after a judge in her Wells Fargo lawsuit ruled in May that she would regain access to her frozen bank accounts under the condition that a court-appointed guardian would be overseeing her.
And as she continues to challenge the ruling — her lawyer lamented she has been "very clear that she does not want a financial guardian" —Williams is making sure her family stays far away from her.
Speaking to Lee during their recent phone call, the embattled television personality reportedly revealed she asked her team to keep her entire family away from her with the exception of her 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Hunter.
Williams' reported low-key romance likely came as a shock to many considering only weeks ago she was openly talking about wanting to "f**k."
"I would love to fall in love. I want to f**k," she said in a Zoom interview last month, quipping: "Excuse me, I’m gorgeous. Can I f**k?"
Williams, who filed for divorce from Hunter in 2019 after learning he fathered a child with another woman, also previously declared she would "never get married again," but it seems everything changed when she met her new mystery man.
There is little known about the New York police officer that seemed to steal Williams' heart, but after openly expressing her desire to find love, it seems he ticked off all of the boxes for her.
Meanwhile, Williams still has a long way to go when it comes to getting herself back on her feet after The Wendy Williams Show came to an end earlier this year following her months-long hiatus from her famed purple chair to deal with several health woes.
As she remained MIA from the eponymous talk show, fans and friends' concern for her wellbeing has only intensified, with many close to the mother-of-one confirming she has lost her spark and is often confused.
Hollywood Unlocked first reported Williams tied the knot, with Selby telling Page Six they have yet to wed.