So is it Mrs. Wendy Williams now? The former daytime diva claimed she is once again a married lady after secretly saying "I Do" to a man named Henry, an NYPD officer — but her rep is now saying she spoke too soon.

Williams called Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee to share the shocking news, and while she didn't disclose further details about their apparent nuptials, she was reportedly thrilled to gush over her new man to her good friend.