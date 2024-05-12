Nicole Kidman and Son Connor 'Don’t Really Communicate': Actress Holding Out Hope 'They Can Be Close Again'
Nicole Kidman's relationship with her adoptive children — Connor, 29, and Isabella, 31 — has been strained since her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise.
It's been reported their estrangement is largely due to the fact that the kids remained Scientologists, while the Big Little Lies actress chose to leave the Church of Scientology.
On Saturday, April 27, Kidman took the stage to accept the AFI Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles. Although it is unclear if there was any further contact, Bella did "like" some of her famous mother's social media posts regarding the upscale event.
According to a source, the gesture "made it clear Bella still has affection for her." Aside from the Instagram interactions, the 31-year-old has also chosen not to drop "Kidman" from her surname.
The source added that she and Connor "don’t really communicate," but added that "Nicole will always hold out hope that they can all be close again one day."
In a 2018 interview, the Aquaman actress elaborated on her relationship with her estranged children and why she often chooses to keep that part of her life to herself.
"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions," Kidman revealed at the time. "They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."
"I’m very private about all that," she continued. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Five years after her painful split from Cruise, Kidman tied the knot with country star Keith Urban. The happy couple later welcomed daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13 — and the actress is soaking up every minute of being their mom that she can!
"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite," she shared in a recent interview. "I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."
Kidman added that even her bustling acting career and winning prestigious awards is made better by her life with her husband and kids. "It’s very much about the family, whether it be my mother, my husband, my kids. There’s something about it where you go, ‘Oh look, I earned this for the family.' That makes it fun," she gushed. "That gives it meaning and gives it a joy."
The source spoke with In Touch about Kidman and her son's relationship.