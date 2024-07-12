Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Curves on 'Beautiful' European Vacation: Photos
Mamma Mia!
On Thursday, July 11, Sydney Sweeney, 26, shared a series of snaps showing off her curves while on vacation in Greece.
“My my how can I resist you,” she captioned the carousel of images, quoting a famous ABBA track.
In one snap, the blonde beauty softly smiled as she leaned against a stone wall in a pink and red low-cut dress. In another, the Euphoria star posed with her hands up in the air on a yacht while wearing a tight fitting white bathing suit.
One more picture displayed Sweeney in a multicolored full-length gown as she posed in front of a bright blue door.
As usual, fans gushed over the stunning upload from her trip.
“You are so beautiful Sydney!!!” one user penned, while another raved, “What’s a better way to kick off the weekend than with a Sydney post.”
“Love that smile ❤️,” a third person shared.
As OK! previously reported, the vacation post came days after the bombshell broke the internet with a series of steamy selfies.
"I don't do mirror selfies often, but when I do, they are chaotic," Sweeney wrote alongside the images of herself in a brown and white two-piece set.
“Lord have mercy,” one individual said about the social media pics, while another exclaimed, “YOU ARE SO PRETTY.”
A third fan noted, “YOU’RE AN ICON,” while one more person quipped, “Girls don’t want boyfriends, they want Sydney 🔥.”
Sweeney’s gorgeous figure has been turning heads for a long time, as back in 2022, she told a crazy story about how she brought her grandparents to the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria — but forgot she had several nude scenes in the episode.
"I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity]," she told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. "I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen."
Sweeney said she was "on the floor" with embarrassment at her mistake, however, her family took it well.
"They said I have the best t--- in Hollywood," she quipped.
Sweeney has also been candid about her artistic process when it comes to topless scenes for the HBO drama.
"There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell [creator and director] Sam [Levinson], ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,'" she noted. "He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show," Sweeney explained. "When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me."