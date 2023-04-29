OK Magazine
What's Ben Affleck's Net Worth? Inside The Hunky Actor's Hefty Bank Account

ben affleck pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 29 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck has been one of Hollywood's most famous faces for decades!

The Good Will Hunting actor has won many prestigious awards for his multitude of films, is one half of Hollywood's biggest power couple's with Jennifer Lopez and signed quite a lucrative deal with Dunkin' Donuts this year — making it safe to say that Affleck has one hefty bank account.

ben affleck jlo
Source: mega

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Boston native's bank account was estimated to be ranked at a whopping $150 million in 2023. The amount seems to stem from his never-ending work as a director, screenwriter and producer.

Affleck's other half's net worth stands at a reported $400 million, with their combined worth clocking in at $550 million, making Lopez the main breadwinner in the family.

jennifer lopez ben affleck secretly get married
Source: mega

Earlier this year, the 50-year-old inked a deal with his favorite Massachusetts coffee chain worth several million dollars to star in a string of commercials, including a Super Bowl commercial that featured Lopez.

The father-of-three also teamed up with his longtime best friend, Matt Damon, to start a production company called Artists Equity and produced the hit film Air.

"Air is their company's first offering, with more to come soon," the newlywed explained of their new business during a recent interview. "We're just getting rolling on working again with Amazon, to do the story of a wrestler named Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a National Championship for Arizona State."

Ben Affleck
ben affleck kids
Source: mega

Since Affleck began his career in the 1990's, the hunk actor has built his fortune on his own after coming from extremely humble beginnings.

"My very first paycheck I got -- got a job as a dishwasher, in high school. Croissant du Jour, which is no longer in business in Boston," he remembered in a 2003 interview.

"It was basically like a doughnut shop. They were trying to act cool," the Argo star recalled of his childhood job. "A hundred thirty bucks. Never forgot it."

Source: OK!

ET conducted the 2003 interview with Affleck.

