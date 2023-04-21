Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Cuddle Up While Meeting Jennifer Garner & Actor's Kids As Feud Rumors Continue
Despite rumors of a feud brewing between Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, the two seemingly put their differences aside to spend time with Ben Affleck and a bunch of their kids.
On Thursday, April 20, the loved-up duo stayed close and clutched each other's hands while stepping out with Lopez's son, Max, 15, and Affleck's youngest child, Samuel, 11, in Santa Monica, Calif., before meeting up with the 13 Going On 30 actress for a family day out.
The "Get Right" singer rocked one of her signature chic ensembles in a plain short-sleeved cropped T-shirt with a pair of loose khaki pants, while her husband wore jeans and a navy blue cardigan. Garner — who Affleck also shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, with — wore dark shades and a grey jacket as she was seen arriving in her car.
The gathering comes as insiders claimed Affleck's current and former wife were at odds after the Alias actress made a comment about her distaste over her loved ones being plastered over the media.
"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" the source explained of the tension, adding Garner's public statements were "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it."
"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee," the insider spilled. "It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."
Garner, 51, made the comments during a press tour for her new series The Last Thing He Told Me.
"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," Garner she admitted during the interview. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us."
"I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme," she jokingly added, seemingly referencing Affleck's viral Grammy's moment. "Although, I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Affleck and Lopez's meet up with Garner.