Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Cuddle Up While Meeting Jennifer Garner & Actor's Kids As Feud Rumors Continue

Despite rumors of a feud brewing between Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, the two seemingly put their differences aside to spend time with Ben Affleck and a bunch of their kids.

On Thursday, April 20, the loved-up duo stayed close and clutched each other's hands while stepping out with Lopez's son, Max, 15, and Affleck's youngest child, Samuel, 11, in Santa Monica, Calif., before meeting up with the 13 Going On 30 actress for a family day out.