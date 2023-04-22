Ben Affleck Reveals Surprising Fact About Jennifer Lopez He Jokes May 'Upset' Fans

"Let me tell you something that is going to upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants," he revealed of the ageless beauty. "She eats pizza, cookies, ice cream … everything."

Drew Barrymore appeared very surprised by this new information and asked if it was just her "working out" that gave her a fit and fabulous figure. Despite admitting she does have an exercise routine, Affleck implied her admirable looks were partially due to good genes.