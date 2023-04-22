Ben Affleck Reveals Surprising Fact About Jennifer Lopez He Jokes May 'Upset' Fans
Ben Affleck happily gushed about his relationship with his "gorgeous" wife, Jennifer Lopez, during a Friday, April 21, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show — but the Batman actor also revealed a playful fun fact about the superstar that he joked might annoy the talk show host.
"Let me tell you something that is going to upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants," he revealed of the ageless beauty. "She eats pizza, cookies, ice cream … everything."
Drew Barrymore appeared very surprised by this new information and asked if it was just her "working out" that gave her a fit and fabulous figure. Despite admitting she does have an exercise routine, Affleck implied her admirable looks were partially due to good genes.
"She works out but I work out too," he explained. "I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean? With perfect skin and the whole thing."
The Good Will Hunting star continued to heap praise on his "superhuman" wife, applauding her "work ethic" and "discipline," before adding that she was "the most gorgeous woman in the world and she looks spectacular."
The 50-year-old dished out seemingly endless compliments for his wife, but when asked by Barrymore if there was a one thing that he thinks the "On the Floor" singer would change about him, he had one personality quirk in mind.
"She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak," he replied. "I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I go on and on and on. I talk in circles. She’s never said that to me, but that would be my guess."
Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple followed it up with a much larger wedding that August, saying "I Do" for the second time in front of friends and family at their sprawling Georgia estate.
The duo has spent the past year in wedded bliss as they search for their dream home and continue pack on the PDA at hip Hollywood events.
This marks Affleck's second marriage. He was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They share kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
Lopez has been married four times and has 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.