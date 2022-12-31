'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Outraged Over Speculation Pat Sajak's Daughter May Take Over Hosting Duties: 'Nepotism At Its Best'
Wheel of Fortune viewers are up in arms.
During a recent episode of the long-running game show, Pat Sajak applauded his daughter, Maggie, on her hosting skills after she made a brief appearance in December. However, fans seemed to think the television personality was grooming his offspring to take over the iconic job — or step in for cohost Vanna White — as rumors of his retirement continue to swirl.
"They are so grooming Maggie Sajak to take over for Vanna. Nepotism at its best!" one Reddit user alleged about the 27-year-old, who has served as the show's social correspondent since 2021.
"The whole Maggie Sajak thing annoys me to no end. I cringe whenever they show her and her made-up 'social correspondent' job," another added, before a third commenter noted, "Yup! Thought they could just slip her in. It would be great if someone else had the chance to prove themselves."
"She’ll take over for Pat and that’s just the way the world goes. Rich people set up their young to have it made. You’ll see it to your dying days," another lamented about the possible casting decision.
The outrage comes after Maggie joined Pat and Vanna at the end of the Tuesday, December 27, episode. "You were actually a good host!" the proud dad told his daughter on-air after they discussed the blonde beauty hosting Christmas Trivia.
Pat and Vanna won't be leaving anytime soon, as they renewed their contracts for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
As OK! previously reported, producers behind the scenes have been wanting the 76-year-old to step down from hosting duties when his contract expires due to his strange on-air behavior. “The producers want him to at least take a break from the show. They’re hoping that will pull him out of this terrible tailspin!” an insider spilled.
Pat has been leading Wheel of Fortune for nearly 40 years.