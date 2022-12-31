'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Outraged Over Speculation Pat Sajak's Daughter May Take Over Hosting Duties: 'Nepotism At Its Best'

"The whole Maggie Sajak thing annoys me to no end. I cringe whenever they show her and her made-up 'social correspondent' job," another added, before a third commenter noted, "Yup! Thought they could just slip her in. It would be great if someone else had the chance to prove themselves."

"She’ll take over for Pat and that’s just the way the world goes. Rich people set up their young to have it made. You’ll see it to your dying days," another lamented about the possible casting decision.