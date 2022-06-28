Wheel Of Fortune's Pat Sajak Roasted For Losing 2022 Daytime Emmys' Best Game Show Host Twice

Pat Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss last week when he failed to take home the Outstanding Game Show Host win despite being nominated for the same category twice at the 2022 Daytime Emmys.

The 49th annual Daytime Emmys returned in person for the first time in two years, with the award show airing Friday night, June 24. Though the odds seemed to be in the Wheel of Fortune host's favor — given that he was nominated for his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Family Feud host Steve Harvey ended up taking home the big W for the night.