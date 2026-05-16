Where Is Buster Murdaugh Now? Inside His Life After His Dad Alex Murdaugh's Double Murder Convictions Were Overturned

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Buster Murdaugh Married His Longtime Girlfriend in 2025

Source: Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook Buster Murdaugh is the only living son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh.

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Buster Murdaugh Lives a Quiet Life in Bluffton

Source: Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook The murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh occurred on June 7, 2021, at the family's South Carolina hunting estate.

Buster was living with White in Rock Hill, S.C., when the double murders occurred. He has never returned to the family's 1,770-acre hunting estate, and he eventually moved into his then-girlfriend's Hilton Head Island, S.C., condo, according to FITS News. In May 2023, the couple purchased a home in Bluffton, S.C., where they still reside.

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Buster Murdaugh Has Contacted His Father Since Alex Murdaugh's Arrest

Source: Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook Buster Murdaugh was living separately from the family at the time of the double murders.

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In a 42-second phone call in May 2023, Alex called Buster "buddy" before the son shared what he was up to at the time. "Hey, I don't have a whole lot of time," Buster said. "I just boarded a ferry to get back to the Hilton Head Island from Daufuskie [Island]." Alex later ended the call by telling him, "Love you" and "So proud of you." Buster responded, "All right. Love you too," before thanking his dad.

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Buster Murdaugh Has Repeatedly Defended Alex Murdaugh

Source: Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook Buster Murdaugh was kicked out of law school for plagiarism.

Buster was kicked out of the University of South Carolina School of Law in the summer of 2019 for plagiarism and low grades. In the fall of 2021, Alex paid lawyer Butch Bowers $60,000 to help get his son back into law school. "You need to get ready for this law school, now, okay," he informed his son from behind bars in November 2021, per the calls obtained by the Post and Courier. "I mean, you've got to really buckle down. You've got to treat it like a job. You're going to have to read these cases two and three times if you don't fully understand them. Because you know there's not going to be another chance." Buster was readmitted to the law school in September 2022 but decided to put it "on hold for now." He has yet to resume his legal studies, and his current occupation has not been publicly disclosed. "Buster is collateral damage to his father's situation," a childhood friend of Buster's told People in 2022. "I think he's developed this attitude of 'I'm gonna shut people out before they shut me out.' His circle of friends got really small, really fast."

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Buster Murdaugh Reacted to the Overturning of Alex Murdaugh's Convictions

Source: Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook Buster Murdaugh took the stand at Alex Murdaugh's trial in February 2023.