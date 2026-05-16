Where Is Buster Murdaugh Now? Inside His Life After His Dad Alex Murdaugh's Double Murder Convictions Were Overturned
May 16 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Buster Murdaugh Married His Longtime Girlfriend in 2025
Alex Murdaugh's only living son, Buster Murdaugh, has withdrawn from public life since the 2021 double murders of his mother, Maggie, and brother, Paul.
Two years after Alex was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, the convicted murderer's surviving son married his longtime girlfriend, Brooklynn White. According to court records obtained by a news outlet, they applied for a marriage license in South Carolina in April 2025, weeks before they tied the knot in a ceremony in Beaufort on May 3, 2025.
While online discussions have claimed the couple welcomed their first child in early 2026, no credible source has verified the story as of press time.
Buster Murdaugh Lives a Quiet Life in Bluffton
Buster was living with White in Rock Hill, S.C., when the double murders occurred. He has never returned to the family's 1,770-acre hunting estate, and he eventually moved into his then-girlfriend's Hilton Head Island, S.C., condo, according to FITS News.
In May 2023, the couple purchased a home in Bluffton, S.C., where they still reside.
Buster Murdaugh Has Contacted His Father Since Alex Murdaugh's Arrest
- Defending Alex Murdaugh: Murderer's Son Claims His Family's 'Real Killer' Is Still Out There Despite Father's Psychopathic Traits
- Alex Murdaugh Officially Indicted, Used 2 Different Guns To Kill Wife & Son, Documents Reveal
- Alex Murdaugh To Be Charged With Murders Of His Wife & Son, Grand Jury Will Be Shown Evidence
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In a 42-second phone call in May 2023, Alex called Buster "buddy" before the son shared what he was up to at the time.
"Hey, I don't have a whole lot of time," Buster said. "I just boarded a ferry to get back to the Hilton Head Island from Daufuskie [Island]."
Alex later ended the call by telling him, "Love you" and "So proud of you."
Buster responded, "All right. Love you too," before thanking his dad.
Buster Murdaugh Has Repeatedly Defended Alex Murdaugh
Buster was kicked out of the University of South Carolina School of Law in the summer of 2019 for plagiarism and low grades. In the fall of 2021, Alex paid lawyer Butch Bowers $60,000 to help get his son back into law school.
"You need to get ready for this law school, now, okay," he informed his son from behind bars in November 2021, per the calls obtained by the Post and Courier. "I mean, you've got to really buckle down. You've got to treat it like a job. You're going to have to read these cases two and three times if you don't fully understand them. Because you know there's not going to be another chance."
Buster was readmitted to the law school in September 2022 but decided to put it "on hold for now." He has yet to resume his legal studies, and his current occupation has not been publicly disclosed.
"Buster is collateral damage to his father's situation," a childhood friend of Buster's told People in 2022. "I think he's developed this attitude of 'I'm gonna shut people out before they shut me out.' His circle of friends got really small, really fast."
Buster Murdaugh Reacted to the Overturning of Alex Murdaugh's Convictions
Three years after Alex was found guilty of killing Maggie and Paul, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled the disgraced former will be retried after overturning his convictions.
"Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury," the Supreme Court ruling on May 13 read.
The double murder case will now return to a lower court for a retrial, while the South Carolina attorney General's Office will decide whether to prosecute the case again.
According to a Daily Mail source, Buster — who has consistently defended Alex in the case — is "not happy" over the "nightmare" decision.
"This is going to put him through all of this again. He has to relive the hardest years of his life all over again," said the insider.
Alex's son did not attend the latest court hearing after previously backing him during his six-week trial in 2023.