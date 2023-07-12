Alex Murdaugh's Only Living Son Buster Will Give Rare Interview About Convicted Murderer Father in Chilling Docuseries

The only living son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh will finally speak out about his father's horrific crimes that left his mother and brother dead.

The Fall of the House of Murdaugh, a chilling, three-part docuseries set to be released on Fox Nation on Tuesday, September 12, will feature Buster — birth name Richard Alexander Murdaugh — speaking with Fox News host Martha MacCallum for his first television interview since Alex was found guilty of brutally murdering 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul.