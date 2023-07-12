Alex Murdaugh's Only Living Son Buster Will Give Rare Interview About Convicted Murderer Father in Chilling Docuseries
The only living son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh will finally speak out about his father's horrific crimes that left his mother and brother dead.
The Fall of the House of Murdaugh, a chilling, three-part docuseries set to be released on Fox Nation on Tuesday, September 12, will feature Buster — birth name Richard Alexander Murdaugh — speaking with Fox News host Martha MacCallum for his first television interview since Alex was found guilty of brutally murdering 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul.
Also featuring comments from friends, family members and Alex's legal team, the series will take "a comprehensive look inside the case that many have tried to tackle since the day the difficult story unfolded," FOX Nation President Jason Klarman explained while announcing the project.
Added Klarman, "Through a firsthand account from Buster Murdaugh and access to key players, including friends and family, this series puts forward several missing elements that have not been brought to light.”
According to the press release, "Viewers will gain exclusive access to Alex Murdaugh’s defense team Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, behind-the-scenes footage before and during the trial, never-before-seen home movies, as well as intimate prison revelations from Alex himself."
"These unique assets will take viewers behind the veil of the Murdaugh's legal strategy as it happened in real time and will be interwoven with sit-down interviews with the same legal team, as well as the lead prosecutor on the case, Creighton Waters, and Attorney General Alan Wilson, who discuss their current strategy," the press release continued.
Along with unraveling the complicated legal side of the story, the series will also take a deep dive into "the fraught life of Alex, Maggie, Paul and Buster and their own scandals as a family, including a string of crimes, deaths and mysteries that continued to weave the Murdaugh’s tangled web."
As OK! previously reported, Alex called 911 to report that he'd discovered the bodies of his wife and son on their sprawling South Carolina property on June 7, 2021. He was later charged with their murders in July 2022.
Despite Alex's insistence that he was an innocent man, a 12-person jury found him guilty on Thursday, March 2, after a grueling six-week trial.
The following day, the judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Watch The Fall of the House of Murdaugh on Fox Nation on Tuesday, September 12.