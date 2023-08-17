OK Magazine
Whoopi Goldberg Worries Fans After She Was 'Missing' From 'The View' Promo: 'Don't Scare Me Like That'

whoopi goldberg worries fans missing the view promo
Source: mega
Aug. 17 2023

Where in the world was Whoopi Goldberg during The View Season 27 promo?!

Fans of the longtime talk show panelist nearly panicked when a recent trailer for The View's upcoming season was released with Goldberg no where in sight.

whoopi goldberg worries fans missing the view promo
Source: mega

In the video, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin were all informing viewers what to expect for next season — which airs on Tuesday, September 5 — after patting themselves on the back for being the most watched daytime talk show for the third year in a row.

As fans sat patiently while the five ladies used three words to describe what Season 27 will bring, Navarro finally asked what everyone was thinking: "Where's Whoopi?"

Source: @ananavarrofl/Instagram

Bringing a sigh of relief, Goldberg quickly popped her head out from behind a camera, stating, "I'm right here. We'll see everybody next season," before telling her costars, "Keep talking!"

Navarro shared the promo video to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 16, causing fans to flood the comments section with their reactions to The Color Purple actress' teasing.

Whoopi Goldberg
whoopi goldberg worries fans missing the view promo
Source: ABC
"Don't scare me like that Ms. Whoopi 😳," one concerned fan of the 67-year-old wrote, as another admitted, "I got scared for a moment cause i didn't see Whoopi. She is a must on The View. Love you Whoopi❤️."

"I was thinking the same, where’s Whoopi?? 😂😂," a third laughed, while a fourth expressed: "Cannnot waittt! And you know we were all on edge thinking Whoopi wasn’t coming back. Well played. Favorite cast ever, and I’ve been watching forever. 👏👏."

Source: OK!

While a majority of The View's audience appeared to be thrilled Goldberg was returning for another season after being on the show since 2007, others were likely displeased following a recent demand for the Sister Act star to retire.

Goldberg left a sour taste in some viewers' mouths when she snapped at Behar during a live broadcast after the 80-year-old's phone started ringing on air.

"IS ANYONE ELSE BESIDES ME SICK AND TIRED OF WHOOPI," a critic aggressively wrote via Twitter. "RETIRE PLEASE. BRING BACK ELIZABETH HASSELBACK [sic]."

