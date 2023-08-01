Whoopi Goldberg Admits She Could Not Wait to Get Out of Every Marriage She's Ever Been in: 'I Was So Glad'
Whoopi Goldberg is making it clear marriage isn't for her.
During the Tuesday, August 1, episode of The View, the co-hosts discussed the fallout of Lenny Hochstein announcing his engagement to his girlfriend while still legally married to RHOM star Lisa Hochstein. When the topic of divorce came up, the Oscar winner did not hold back her thoughts on how deeply it affected her life — for the better!
"I was dancing and prancing around. I was so glad to get out of there," Goldberg said of the end of her previous legally binding relationships with Lyle Trachtenberg, David Claessen and Alvin Martin.
"Every time! Because I always knew, I always thought — you didn't want to do this from the giddy-up!" the Sister Act star explained. "You knew you didn't want to do it, and you did it anyway, so shut up!"
When fellow panelist Joy Behar pressed her for why she went through with the weddings despite being opposed to marriage, Goldberg spilled, "Because I thought I could make a round hole go into a square peg. I was never meant to be married. I know that, and I knew that then. I kept trying to do what everyone told me to do! Finally, I thought, 'This is getting expensive and boring!'"
This is not the first time the Hollywood icon has made headlines for her views on the topic. In 2016, Goldberg went viral after she declared she wasn't into cohabitating, saying boldly during an interview, "I don't want somebody in my house!"
"I'm much happier on my own," she insisted. "I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone."
In a 2019 interview on The Tamron Hall Show, Goldberg doubled down, noting, "People keep saying 'Well, you'll find somebody.' I'm not looking for anyone. I am very happy. I don't want to live with anybody."
