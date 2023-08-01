Whoopi Goldberg Admits She Could Not Wait to Get Out of Every Marriage She's Ever Been in: 'I Was So Glad'

"I was dancing and prancing around. I was so glad to get out of there," Goldberg said of the end of her previous legally binding relationships with Lyle Trachtenberg, David Claessen and Alvin Martin.

"Every time! Because I always knew, I always thought — you didn't want to do this from the giddy-up!" the Sister Act star explained. "You knew you didn't want to do it, and you did it anyway, so shut up!"