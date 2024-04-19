Donald Trump Eviscerated for Paying Staffer $105K to 'Show Him Uplifting News Articles' and Stroke His Ego: 'No Wonder He's Broke!'

Since Trump, 77, has been in court in New York City, observers noted how he reads through dozens of printed out articles throughout the legal proceedings.

"Many of these articles later make it up on Donald Trump's Truth Social account, with redactions to avoid unfavorable press. If you are thinking about how much someone is compensated for printing out these articles, look no further than recent filings from the Trump campaign with the Federal Elections Commission, which show that Harp is paid $4,375 on a bimonthly basis, or $8,750 per month," MeidasTouch reported.