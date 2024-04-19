Donald Trump Eviscerated for Paying Staffer $105K to 'Show Him Uplifting News Articles' and Stroke His Ego: 'No Wonder He's Broke!'
Donald Trump has hired a new addition to his team. According to The Washington Post, the ex-president welcomed Natalie Harp to accompany him on golf trips and other events "equipped with a laptop and sometimes a printer to show him uplifting news articles, online posts, or other materials."
Since Trump, 77, has been in court in New York City, observers noted how he reads through dozens of printed out articles throughout the legal proceedings.
"Many of these articles later make it up on Donald Trump's Truth Social account, with redactions to avoid unfavorable press. If you are thinking about how much someone is compensated for printing out these articles, look no further than recent filings from the Trump campaign with the Federal Elections Commission, which show that Harp is paid $4,375 on a bimonthly basis, or $8,750 per month," MeidasTouch reported.
Of course, people were shocked to see Trump just give away the cash, especially since he's has been forced to pay up in other cases.
One person wrote, "No wonder his enablers love him, $105K to print emails!? Also, no wonder he is broke!" while another said, "What's next? A food taster? A court jester to cheer him up? A Groom of the Stool to help him in the bathroom?"
A third person added, "So the guy who uses words to hurt people's feelings and make threats is simultaneously a precious little snowflake that can't handle criticism. So basically he's just been projecting. Shocking," while a fourth stated: "Nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to this guy."
The trial only started on Monday, April 15, and the businessman has already fallen asleep three times, leading many people to mock him.
As OK! previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but get it on the action during one of his late-night shows.
“Unfortunately, the trial isn’t televised, but there are reporters in the courtroom, including Maggie Haberman of the NY Times, who let us in on this little gem,” he shared. “If Biden is ‘Sleepy Joe,’ I guess that makes you ‘Dozo the Clown,’ huh."
“I mean, can you imagine, imagine if Joe Biden fell asleep in the court on the first day of his trial? Trump would be calling him ‘Comatose Joe.’ Fox News would be talking about this until Christmas. But not old Donny Nappleseed," he continued. “Multiple reports said Trump’s head drooped until his chin hit his chest which… I don’t know, maybe he was just following the price of his Truth Social stock. Either way, it’s nice to see even Donald Trump is exhausted by Donald Trump."