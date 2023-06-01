White House Official Left Speechless
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was at a loss for words when he was asked by a reporter if President Joe Biden is "corrupt."
"There have been many developments in the House investigations into the first family's international business dealings recently," New York Post reporter Steven Nelson said during a White House press briefing, where he referred to the Republican-led House Oversight Committee's ongoing investigation into the Biden family.
Nelson spoke about how the committee is trying to get an FBI document that may have “an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions," Politico reported, in addition to pointing out how the potential material came from a "highly credible whistleblower."
"So what do you say to the majority of Americans who believe that the president is himself corrupt?" Nelson asked Kirby.
"Wow," Kirby said before pausing and thinking about what to say next.
"The president has spoken to this and there's nothing to these claims. And as for the whistleblower issue that you talked about and in the document — I believe the FBI has spoken to that, and you're going to have to go to them on that," he continued.
House Oversight Chair James Comer subpoenaed the document in May, but the FBI did not originally turn it over and said they needed it to protect the bureau's confidential human source program.
“Based on the alleged specificity within the document, it would appear that the DOJ and the FBI have enough information to determine the truth and accuracy of the information contained within it. However, it remains unclear what steps, if any, were taken to investigate the matter,” Comer and Senator Chuck Grassley wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Meanwhile, the president, 80, has maintained his innocence and spoke about his son's reputation.
"My son has done nothing wrong," the current POTUS confidently told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle when asked how the investigation has affected his time in office. "I trust him, I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."