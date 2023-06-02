President Joe Biden Bumps His Head on Helicopter Doorframe Hours After Tripping Onstage
President Joe Biden isn't having the best week!
Hours after taking a tumble while onstage at the 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado, the Pennsylvania native had another incident while arriving back at the White House.
According to a report, on Thursday, June 1, the POTUS "bumped his head on the doorframe while exiting the helicopter but otherwise appeared spry."
The head bump didn't seem to bother the 80-year-old, as when he walked across the lawn to return home, he poked fun at his accidents.
"I got sandbagged!" he declared to reporters, referring to the sandbag he tripped over at the graduation ceremony. The animated POTUS gave a shrug before doing a little jig and heading inside.
As OK! reported, after Biden fell, he was quickly assisted by Secret Service and an Air Force officers.
White House communications director Ben LaBolt confirmed Biden was "fine" afterwards, while Fox News' Matt Finn offered some more assuring details.
"There was strong sun during some of the Air Force Academy grad," he tweeted. "He stood for a long time shaking the hand of all 900+ cadets ... He appeared alert and in good stamina throughout."
Nonetheless, some remain worried about Biden's age as he preps to run in the 2024 presidential election.
"With regard to age, I can't even say I guess how old I am, I can't even say the number. It doesn't register with me," he noted in an April speech, acknowledging the public's concerns. "But the only thing I can say is that one of the things that people are going to find out, we’re going to see a race and they’re going to judge whether or not I have it or don’t have it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I respect them taking a hard look at it — I'd take a hard look at it, as well," he added of asking Americans to research all candidates and what they have to offer. "I took a hard look at it before I decided to run, and I feel good. I feel excited about the prospects."