White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Fires Back After She's Interrogated About Joe Biden's Abysmal Poll Numbers
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got snippy with a reporter when they asked about President Joe Biden's recent poll numbers, which shows Donald Trump is ahead of the politician.
“I suspect that if we polled the room, many of us would probably ask some version of the following question: Given the president’s sagging poll numbers and the fact that he is currently placing behind any Republican opponent, has there been any talk in this White House about a change in strategy or staffing going forward in reflection of those numbers that continue to show him underwater?” CBS News Senior White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe asked Jean-Pierre.
“No,” replied Jean-Pierre snapped back.
O'Keefe then asked a follow-up question about if the staff will be different going forward. “And there was also a call out in recent weeks to staff, senior officials, and if you wanna go by the end of they year, go — otherwise you’re here for the duration of the rest of the term — is there, should we be anticipating any departures of either Cabinet officials or other senior officials."
“Look, I can’t speak to people’s personal decisions, I just don’t,” Jean-Pierre replied. “We don’t have anything to announce at this time and, you know, we’re going to continue to do the work that the president’s set out to do and we just talked about supply chains, we just talked about the economy, we’ve been talking about the president’s leadership globally, especially in the Middle East.”
“That’s what we’re here to do and focus on. That’s what I’m here to do and focus on — I just can’t speak to people’s decisions,” she concluded.
According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Biden's approval rating is 40.7 percent, while 55.4 percent disapprove of him as commander-in-chief.
As OK! previously reported, Obama adviser David Axelrod believes it will be tough for Biden to win against Trump for the second time.
“I think he has a 50-50 shot here, but no better than that, maybe a little worse,” Axelrod told New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd in an article published on Sunday, November 19, before bringing up what Hillary Clinton might have been going through in 2016. “He thinks he can cheat nature here and it’s really risky. They’ve got a real problem if they’re counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary doing that, too.”