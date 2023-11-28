White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Fires Back After She's Interrogated About Joe Biden's Abysmal Poll Numbers

O'Keefe then asked a follow-up question about if the staff will be different going forward. “And there was also a call out in recent weeks to staff, senior officials, and if you wanna go by the end of they year, go — otherwise you’re here for the duration of the rest of the term — is there, should we be anticipating any departures of either Cabinet officials or other senior officials."

“Look, I can’t speak to people’s personal decisions, I just don’t,” Jean-Pierre replied. “We don’t have anything to announce at this time and, you know, we’re going to continue to do the work that the president’s set out to do and we just talked about supply chains, we just talked about the economy, we’ve been talking about the president’s leadership globally, especially in the Middle East.”

“That’s what we’re here to do and focus on. That’s what I’m here to do and focus on — I just can’t speak to people’s decisions,” she concluded.