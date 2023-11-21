Kamala Harris Admits President Joe Biden Must 'Earn' Re-Election as She Acknowledges Mediocre Poll Numbers
Kamala Harris isn't in denial over the fact that mock polls show President Joe Biden has his work cut out for him to sway voters.
"We’re going to have to earn our re-elect, there’s no doubt about it," the vice president told CNN in a phone interview on Sunday, November 19.
"It is absolutely right in a democracy with free and fair elections that the candidates, the people who want to continue in leadership, have to make their case and have to make it effectively," the politician, 59, explained. "And that means communicating in such a way that the message is received about the accomplishments and what we care about."
"I have a great sense of duty and responsibility to do as much as I can, to be where the people are and to not only speak with them, but listen to them and let them know what we’ve accomplished," she added.
CNN also asked the former attorney why young Americans should believe Biden, 81, is capable of leading the country for another four years given his age.
"It is they who are going to either benefit from or pay the price," she simply replied.
The POTUS' age has been a hot topic ever since he confirmed he'd be running for the White House once again.
"I think everyone knows it’s an issue, and we have to address it," Biden's former chief of staff Ron Klain recently stated, noting the Democrat's team should "emphasize [that] it gives him more wisdom and experience."
"He’ll keep on doing the job, campaigning with vigor and demonstrating to the American people his energy level, which is quite robust," he added.
- 'We Will Win the Election': Kamala Harris Declares She and Joe Biden Are Staying in the White House Despite Lack of Support
- Vice President Kamala Harris Shuts Down Rumors Surrounding President Joe Biden's Health: He Is 'Very Much Alive'
- Kamala Harris Insists She's Capable of 'Taking Over' as President If Joe Biden Ever Falls Ill
John Morgan, who Politico referred to as a "Biden bundler," agreed that the commander in chief must use his age to his advantage.
"You cannot roll back time. There’s nothing that can be done to make him younger," he said. "I believe that what’s going to carry the day for Joe Biden is the word ‘wisdom.’ We want wise men. And what I would say to everybody who has a problem with his age, I would just tell them that if you had stopped investing with Warren Buffett when he was 80, you would have missed out on 12 years of record returns.”
Meanwhile, opponent Donald Trump is 77 — however, people never seem concerned about his age.
“Neither are going to get any younger on their next birthdays, but yet Biden seems to get, on a continuing basis, knocked for his age while Trump does not,” pointed out Biden supporter Alan Kessler. "No one brings up the age thing with [Trump]. That double standard is troubling.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
CNN spoke with Harris.