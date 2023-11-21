Kamala Harris Admits President Joe Biden Must 'Earn' Re-Election as She Acknowledges Mediocre Poll Numbers

"It is absolutely right in a democracy with free and fair elections that the candidates, the people who want to continue in leadership, have to make their case and have to make it effectively," the politician, 59, explained. "And that means communicating in such a way that the message is received about the accomplishments and what we care about."

"I have a great sense of duty and responsibility to do as much as I can, to be where the people are and to not only speak with them, but listen to them and let them know what we’ve accomplished," she added.