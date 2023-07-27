Karine Jean-Pierre Refuses to Apologize on Behalf of the Biden Family for Dog Commander's Biting Problem
Karine Jean-Pierre was put on the spot when she was asked to apologize on behalf of the Biden family after their young German Shepherd bit at least six people in a four-month period.
Although the nearly two-year-old pet has a history of lunging at and chasing staffers on White House property, the Bidens offered no specific apology, and instead, released a statement confirming they were working with Secret Service members to improve the situation.
"I wanted to follow up on your comments yesterday about Commander," White House correspondent Darlene Superville said at a Wednesday, July 26, conference. "You talked about how the Secret Service has treated these biting incidents as 'workplace incidents.'"
"A statement went on to say that the President [Joe Biden] and First Lady [Jill Biden] are grateful to the Secret Service and the staff for keeping the family safe, but what we didn’t hear yesterday was any statement of contrition or an apology or — you know, that they’re mortified or regret that Commander has been behaving like this," Superville continued. "Would you like to update the statement?"
"Look, the statement came from my colleague that I was reiterating over at the First Lady’s office. I would certainly refer you to the statement again," Jean-Pierre replied. "Look, we are — the President and the First Lady continues to be incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and the Executive Residence staff. That continues to be the case. We are working through this to make this situation even better. I don’t have anything else to add."
Noting that the White House is an "incredibly unique" place and can cause "stressful situations for family pets," Jean-Pierre repeated that they are focused on "working through this particular situation with the Secret Service to make this — to make this better."
- Karine Jean-Pierre Accused of Lying About the Time Biden Family Left White House Prior to Shocking Drug Discovery
- Karine Jean-Pierre Ripped Apart for Avoiding Answering Questions About Drugs Found in the White House
- President Joe Biden Shamed After White House Press Secretary Refuses to Answer Question About Seventh Grandchild
As OK! previously reported, emails obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests revealed that along with other biting incidents, Commander sent a Secret Service member to the hospital.
"My leg and arm still hurts," the agent stated a couple of days after the incident. "He bit me twice and ran at me twice."
"What a joke," another agent replied. "If it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down — freaking clown needs a muzzle."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Mediaite reported Superville and Jean-Pierre's back-and-forth.